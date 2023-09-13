Former NFL Receiver Mike Williams Dead At 36

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL player Mike Williams has passed away at the age of 36.

The former Buccaneers and Bills receiver died Tuesday two weeks after suffering a serious construction accident that also left him partially paralyzed, according to The Associated Press.

It had previously been reported about a week ago that Williams had died, but that turned out to not be true. He was still alive and on a ventilator for weeks after the accident.

The Buffalo Bills also confirmed his death and released a statement Tuesday night.

“We are saddened to learn that former Bills Wide Receiver Mike Williams has passed away. Our deepest condolences are with his friends and family,” the team tweeted after news broke that the former Syracuse star had passed away.

Williams finished his NFL career with 26 touchdown receptions and 3,089 receiving yards. He spent the first four years of his career with the Buccaneers and his final season on an active roster with the Bills. Twenty five of his 26 touchdown catches came with the Bucs.

He briefly signed with the Chiefs in 2016, but was released before the regular season started.

Williams was also a standout during his time at Syracuse. He was a dominant player when suited up and playing. The talented receiver caught 20 touchdowns in 29 games for the Orange. Now, at the age of 36, he passed away after a horrific accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly tough time.