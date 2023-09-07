UPDATE: Former NFL WR Mike Williams On Life Support Following Construction Accident

Videos by OutKick

Former Syracuse and NFL wide receiver Mike Williams, 36, was reported dead on Tuesday after suffering injuries while working at a construction site.

An update from the family on Wednesday revealed that the former wideout is on life support.

‘Unresponsive’ Mike Williams On Life Support

According to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, “Mike Williams is on life support in ICU at St. Joseph’s Hospital,” after speaking with the mother of his eight-year-old daughter.

The woman, Tierney Lyle, shared her account from Tuesday.

“They were waiting on me and (his daughter). We’re here and still trying to figure it out,” Lyle shared.

“He was asleep when we went in there and he woke up when he heard our voices and his daughter’s voice,” she added. “And he looked around, and he blinked and he was crying but he can’t move.”

Stroud adds that Williams has been unresponsive since suffering the injuries at a construction site on Tuesday.

Buffalo Bills beat reporter Jon Scott first delivered the tragic news.

Williams was drafted in the fourth round (No. 101) of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played with the Bucs from 2010 to 2013. The Buffalo native returned home in 2014 as part of the Bills.

Williams made a final appearance in the league in 2016, signing with the Chiefs that offseason.

TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 19: Wide receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball during a NFL game against the Detroit Lions on December 19, 2010 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael DeHoog/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)

Williams had 771 receiving yards as a rookie in Tampa. He followed the campaign with 996 receiving yards in 2012. He signed a six-year, $40.25 million contract extension with Tampa and was traded a year later to Buffalo.

In March 2014, Williams’ 23-year-old brother, Eric Baylor, stabbed the wideout in his thigh at the player’s residence in Tampa.

