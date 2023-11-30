Mike Tyson Refusing To Settle With Man He Punched After Being Harassed On Airplane

Videos by OutKick

The Champ ain’t having any of this!

Mike Tyson is reportedly refusing to agree to a $450,000 pre-litigation settlement with a man that he ended up punching on an airplane last year. Tyson’s attorney is calling Melvin Townsend’s proposed financial agreement “a shakedown,” as the former heavyweight champion refuses to agree to the deal.

Video of the incident from last April quickly went viral after Tyson was consistently harassed by Townsend – who may or may not have been drunk but definitely acted like a loser.

The New York Post first reported the story.

POLICE NEVER CHARGED MIKE TYSON FOR INCIDENT

Tyson had taken a selfie with Townsend before the overzealous ‘fan’ relentlessly kept pestering him despite being told to knock it off. Eventually Tyson had enough and became Tyson (albeit, a 56-year-old) and let some fists fly. Townsend had visible cuts on his face before Tyson walked off the plane on his own accord and Townsend received medical attention before filing a police report.

Authorities refused to press charges against Tyson however Townsend is now looking for a civil settlement. His attorney claims that his client “is still suffering with the effects of the assault to this day,” and has had “severe headache and neck pain.”

Townsend also claims that the ‘notoriety’ aka, the popularity of the viral video has hurt him in his search for a job. Well, Melvin, actions have consequences and maybe you shouldn’t have acted like an idiot to Mike Tyson.

WHAT’S NEXT?

From the outside looking in, it appears that Tyson’s attorney Alex Spiro claimed that this is a last-minute desperate attempt by Townsend to get some sort of money out of this.

“I have received a shakedown letter related to some instigator’s harassment of Mike a year ago and the aftermath,” Spiro said of the request. “There will be no shakedown payment.”

Weeks later, Tyson publicly admitted that he shouldn’t have punched Townsend and said that he let his emotions get the best of him. That apology may come back to hurt Tyson as he pretty much admitted to at least some wrongdoing – however Townsend’s intentions may also come into question as well.

We’ll see if the fight goes to the courts and is decided not by a referee, but a judge.