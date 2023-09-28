Mike Tomlin Pokes Fun At Diontae Johnson’s Rehab As Steelers WR Works His Way Back Onto Field

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Steelers — and Mike Tomlin’s — offense is off to a terrible start this NFL season. They absolutely torched everyone in the preseason but none of it carried over to the games that matter. Part of the reason is that their best wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, suffered an injury during their Week 1 game and is currently on IR.

It’s extremely important that the Steelers get Johnson back on the field as soon as possible. Head coach Mike Tomlin knows that. But Tomlin also understands when to have some fun with his players. That’s part of the reason he’s one of the best in the business.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin joked about how much attention injured WR Diontae Johnson gets from team trainers. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Johnson isn’t practicing as he recovers from the hamstring injury in Week 1. But he is getting in work on the side. Some of that work includes trainers working on him. Several, in fact.

During a recent practice, Tomlin went over and poked fun at the treatment trainers were giving his star receiver.

“Look at all this support personnel you got over here!” Tomlin exclaims as one trainer stretches his leg while another tosses him footballs.

“Whatever you need. I’ll get somebody here fanning a towel on your ass. But you better play like THAT!” Tomlin concludes.

#Steeles Mike Tomlin to Diontae Johnson: "Whatever you need. I'll get somebody here fanning a towel on your ass." 😂pic.twitter.com/HycizcOFW8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2023

The Steelers offense currently ranks last in the NFL in Expected Points Added Per Play (EPA/play) in the entire NFL. Yes, worse than the New York Jets. And the Chicago Bears.

To be fair to Pittsburgh, they are missing Johnson and played two of their three games against the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. Both teams boast Top 5 defenses, with the Browns ranking #1 by a wide margin.

Fortunately for them, though, they only face one defense (Baltimore Ravens) inside the Top 10 over their next six games. And, they escaped a difficult part of the schedule at 2-1.

Still, they need to get things right and Kenny Pickett needs to figure it out. Quickly.

Diontae Johnson is a big piece of that puzzle. Mike Tomlin knows that.

He might be joking about someone “fanning a towel” on Johnson’s hindquarters.

But only slightly.

Hey, whatever works right?