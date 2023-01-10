Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum Says Bears Should Trade Justin Fields, Draft QB With First-Overall Pick

It took less than 48 hours after the conclusion of the NFL regular season for speculation to begin as to what the Chicago Bears should do with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum was the first to share a scalding take about what the Bears should do, with his idea involving Justin Fields.

While most believe that the Bears will either hold onto the No. 1 pick and take a defensive player or trade it away to accumulate more draft picks, Tannenbaum thinks Chicago should go a different, much bolder route.

Tannenbaum believes the Bears should trade away Fields and acquire at least one first-round and one-third-round pick in this year’s draft and select Alabama QB Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. This would allow the Bears to reset with a quarterback on a rookie contract while filling other holes on the roster.

“I would trade Justin Fields,” Tannenbaum explained on ‘Get Up.’

“I’m taking nothing away from him, I think he has a chance to be a good, maybe Top 10 quarterback, but if you can get at least a first and a third-round pick, I’m going to draft Bryce Young who I think is going to be a better quarterback than Justin Fields.”

.@RealTannenbaum thinks the Bears should draft Bryce Young and trade Justin Fields.



Agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2xSFajU2Mj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 10, 2023

It’s certainly not the craziest thing ever said on the four-letter network. Tannenbaum thinks Chicago can trade Fields in return for “six quality players,” which if the team was able to do that, it’s hard to imagine the Bears not pulling the trigger on this hypothetical move.

The 2023 NFL Draft gets underway on April 27, so we have months and months of this sort of speculation and trade talk to come.

