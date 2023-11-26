College Officiating Taking A Beating After Horrendous Call On Florida State With Mike Norvell Reading Referee The Riot Act

Videos by OutKick

We have seen some bad calls in college football, but ACC officials might take the cake for their work in the Florida vs. Florida State game. In the aftermath, Mike Norvell was visibly furious on the sidelines.

Unfortunately, college football has gone backwards when it comes to officiating, with referees quick to throw the yellow flag on what feels like every other play. On Saturday night in Gainesville, this was put on full display as Florida State was hosed on a horrendous call.

The Florida Gators had the ball deep inside the Seminoles’ territory, looking to take the early touchdown lead. On a third & goal, Florida State sent the blitz, putting Gators quarterback Max Brown on his rear end.

What many thought was a clean play and the Gators would have to settle for a field goal, the ACC officiating crew had other plans.

They called this unnecessary roughness on Florida State.



These officials have lost their damn mind pic.twitter.com/GZN7Foe2PN — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 26, 2023

If you’re wondering where the penalty on this play was, your guess is as good as mine. One again, officials are too quick to throw a flag, this time for unnecessary roughness, to the dismay of Mike Norvell.

Following the play, Florida scored three plays later after being bailed out, but Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell was going to get a piece of the officials after the extra point.

Mike Norvell isn't happy pic.twitter.com/OTLinhU4mW — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) November 26, 2023

Not only did Mike Norvell not get a penalty for reading the official the riot act, I’d imagine the referee knew he screwed up on the call.

At least we can only hope this official doesn’t think a play like that deserved a personal foul penalty. But, as we’ve seen around college football for the entire 2023 season, the officiating continues to get worse.

I’d imagine this is not the last we’ve seen of Mike Norvell talking about this play.