Mike Moustakas Swaps Clubhouses, Traded From Rockies To Angels Following 24-Run Drubbing At Coors Field

It’s not Mike Moustakas’ fault that the Colorado Rockies lost 25-1 on Saturday. But that didn’t stop the team from trading him to the team that beat them: the Los Angeles Angels.

Shortly after one of the biggest beatdowns in MLB history, the Colorado Rockies looked to make a move. And they found a trade partner: the team that just annihilated them. Following Saturday’s game, the Rockies announced that they traded infielder Mike Moustakas to the Angels.

Moustakas has had a little bit of a resurgence in Colorado following three very disappointing years in Cincinnati. The Reds gave him a massive free agent deal following the 2019 season, but he played in just 184 games over three years and hit a paltry .214.

The Reds released him prior to the season and the Rockies picked him up. “Moose” hit .270 over 47 games this season in Colorado prior to the trade.

The Colorado Rockies traded Mike Moustakas to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night, just hours after the Angels crushed the Rockies. (Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

This was the perfect “good news, bad news” conversation for the Rockies and Mike Moustakas.

Manager Bud Black calls him into the office.

“Mike, I have some good news and some bad news,” Black says, probably.

“What is it, Skip?” Moustakas responds (hypothetically).

“Well, the bad news is that we traded you. But the good news is that we traded you to the team that just beat us by 24 runs, has a real shot to make the playoffs, and you just need to put on a different uniform tomorrow but show up to the same ballpark,” Black (likely) answers.

“I thought you said there was bad news, Skip?” Moustakas sarcastically fires back (presumably).

“Well, you have to live in Anaheim, California now,” Black (maybe) tells him.

“Oh, yeah, that does suck,” Moustakas (definitely) replies.

The funniest part is that Moustakas entered Coors Field as a Rocky (Rockie? I never know about those), left as an Angel and returns to Coors on Sunday as an Angel. A simple clubhouse switch for the veteran.

Moustakas is not in the starting lineup for the Angels on Sunday, but is presumably available to enter. It would be pretty funny if he helped the Angels beat the Rockies in some fashion.

A lot of hugs for Mike Moustakas as he was traded across the field to the #Angels. Man, did he make a huge impact on this org in a short amount of time. Moose told us this morning how much he loved his time with the #Rockies as you seeing him telling Bud Black, “thank you.” 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/H30a4nJWfD — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) June 25, 2023

He doesn’t have to wait long to get to his new home ballpark, either. Following Sunday’s game, the Angels head back to Los Angeles for a six-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.