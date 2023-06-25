Angels Put up 25, Allow 1 Against Rockies In Unholy Beating For The Ages

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Angels put on a clinic against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night, chalking up 24 runs in just 6 innings.

There are beatings, and then there are shellackings like this. There were probably even some fellas in the Angels dugout thinking, “Alright, this is starting to get kind of sad.”

The Angels were on the road in Denver, and this was one of those occasions where that thin air they’ve got backfired on the home team.

In the first 5 innings, the Angels blasted 5 home runs. While Mike Trout and Brandon Drury each had homers, it wasn’t the usual suspects. Shortstop David Fletcher hit his first long ball of the season.

It was like home runs for the visitors were one of Oprah’s favorite things and she was dishing them out left and right.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani had 7 at-bats in the game, and had a hit, an RBI, and strikeouts.

For the Rockies’ sake, he only registered 1 hit and 1 RBI in that stretch. Still, you’re playing with fire giving that dude so many trips to the plate.

Just an absurd first half of the game, and a real bummer for any Rockies fans who shelled out money to see their team get annihilated.

The final tally was 25-1.

Credit to the Rockies for getting that goose egg off the board. When it’s that bad of a beating, the little victories matter.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle