Mike McDaniel Freaks Out At Suggestion Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa Is A System QB

Videos by OutKick

On Tuesday, ESPN football scholar Stephen A. Smith suggested that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa only throws 2-yard passes. The Internet did not care for his assertion. On Wednesday, a brave reporter decided to subtly mention those comments to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, albeit without naming him.

“There are some folks who believe that many quarterbacks in this scheme — with you as the coach and with Tyreek [Hill] and Jaylen [Waddle] — would excel, would flourish [like Tua is],” the reporter says.

“I’m about to push this podium over,” McDaniel responds, somewhat sarcastically, although definitely with some truth in his voice.

“My answer to that would be ‘who the F cares?'” McDaniel continues.

"I'm about to push this podium over." 😂



– Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel pic.twitter.com/yBVfNYSgiq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2023

McDaniel is 100% right. Who the F does care about Stephen A. Smith’s opinion on football? I don’t. I’m not even convinced that Smith watches football.

At the same time, this particular question isn’t entirely outlandish. Of course, McDaniel is going to just defend his quarterback.

But, this is a similar discussion point surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Although, Tua Tagovailoa is a Top 5 NFL Draft pick. Purdy is not.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel took offense at the notion that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a system QB. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

And, ultimately, these are the questions that make sports talk radio and television go. Who was more responsible for the New England Patriots success, Bill Belichick or Tom Brady?

See?

Does it even matter? Actually, yes, it does.

The Miami Dolphins front office needs to figure out the answer to that question. If any quarterback — or at least, many — can succeed in this offense, then the Dolphins shouldn’t give Tagovailoa a massive contract extension.

Why spend money on a replaceable player?

But, if he’s exactly the quarterback that McDaniel needs, then they have to pay him. That would make it tough to keep him surrounded with all of those really talented players.

Unfortunately, there’s no good way to find that out. Therein lies the difficulty of being an NFL GM.

It’s just a little bit different than managing a fantasy football team.

But only just slightly.