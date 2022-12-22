Mississippi State Decks Out Equipment Bus In Honor Of Mike Leach

Mississippi State’s equipment bus pays tribute to Mike Leach ahead of the team’s bowl game.

The Bulldogs will play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl, and the team’s equipment bus was spotted heading to Tampa with an awesome look.

The side of the bus reads “Swing Your Sword” and features a picture of Mike Leach.

The legendary college football coach passed away at the age of 61 after suffering a massive heart attack.

His death stunned and shocked college football fans around the country. Never before in my 30 years of life have I seen universal love for a college football coach following their death.

Mike Leach was a very memorable man who made a positive impact on countless people.

While changing the design of the equipment bus is a very minor thing, it’s just the latest example of how people are handling the situation.

Clearly, Leach will be a focal point for the Bulldogs through the bowl game and then for a long time after. It’s not hard to understand why.

Mike Leach was a larger than life personality. People absolutely loved him.

Mississippi State decks out equipment bus in honor of Coach Leach. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Mississippi State finds some cool ways to honor Mike Leach January 2 at the ReliaQuest Bowl. Fans would love to see it.

Written by David Hookstead

