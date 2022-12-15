College Football Hall Of Fame Creates Touching Mike Leach Memorial

The College Football Hall of Fame pulled off a classy gesture for Mike Leach following his death.

The eccentric and famous football coach died at the age of 61 after suffering a massive heart attack. His death has left a massive void in the world of college football. Over the past several days, we’ve seen countless stories surface about the impact he had on people.

The College Football Hall of Fame honors Mike Leach. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Now, his contribution to the sport is being honored in the College Football Hall of Fame with a very touching and classy memorial.

The memorial features helmets from Texas Tech, Washington State, Mississippi State and other memorabilia tied to Leach’s incredible run.

The College Football Hall of Fame honors the memory of Coach Mike Leach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9fwAYFzYXq — College Football Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) December 14, 2022

It might be a small gesture, but it’s still a great nod to all of Mike Leach’s accomplishments. His air raid offense revolutionized college football.

It’s impossible to overstate how much of an impact he had when it comes to the Xs and Os of offense. Having said that, the best thing about Mike Leach wasn’t that he was a football coach.

Mike Leach dead at 61 after suffering a heart attack. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The best thing about the former Mississippi State football coach was just that he was an awesome person. He was unapologetically himself, and that’s about as rare as a unicorn sighting these days.

Will Mike Leach make the hall of fame?

As of right now, Mike Leach isn’t actually eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame because he didn’t win at least 60% of his games.

The former Texas Tech and Washington State coach won 59.6% of the games if coached. If there’s any justice at all in the world, that number will be rounded up and Leach will secure his spot in the HoF.

1. Mike Leach isn't eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame because he didn't win 60 percent of his games as a head coach.



2. He won 59.6 percent of all games he coached.



3. Change this rule, @NFFNetwork. Leach is a hall of fame coach. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach is gone, but he’ll never be forgotten. Do whatever is necessary to get him a permanent spot in the HoF. The memorial is a great start, but let’s get the job finished.