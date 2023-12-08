Coach K Slams Committee For Leaving Out Florida State

Videos by OutKick

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t happy Florida State won’t be in the College Football Playoff.

The college football world was on the brink of total and complete revolt this past Sunday when the 13-0 Seminoles were iced out in favor of 12-1 Alabama.

Despite going undefeated and winning a P5 conference, QB Jordan Travis being injured resulted in the Seminoles essentially being told their entire season didn’t matter.

It was truly an indefensible decision in the eyes of many. Since the announcement Sunday, more and more people have voiced displeasure with the decision. You can now add Coach K to the list.

“The committee got it wrong. What they did to Florida State was wrong. I can’t believe the coaches in that room let this happen,” the legendary former Duke coach told Danny Kanell when reacting to FSU being left out of the CFP field.

Great time on Coach K’s Basketball and Beyond show. Great convo on college football.

Mike Krzyzewski believes Florida State should have been in the CFP.

Anyone who was on social media last Sunday knows there are a lot of people who completely and totally agree with Coach K.

It’s just wild that a team can go 13-0, win two non-conference games against the SEC, win a P5 conference and then get left out for 12-1 Alabama.

Does Jordan Travis being hurt have an impact on the team? Without a doubt, but the Seminoles won every single game they played in this year. I remember several years back when Ohio State won a national title with a third string QB.

Coach K, in my humble opinion, is correct when he says he can’t believe anyone with coaching experience on the committee let it happen. What is the point of the regular season if going undefeated doesn’t matter?

Florida State didn’t make the playoff, despite going 13-0. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

We’re still weeks away from the CFP starting, and there’s no doubt more and more people will voice their displeasure with 13-0 FSU getting left out. Coach K, a man with six rings, joining the list is one of the most important and notable names so far to back FSU. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, he doesn’t have a magic wand to change what the committee did. Everyone is just stuck having to swallow a bitter pill. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.