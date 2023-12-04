Social Media Erupts After Florida State Gets Robbed Of Playoff Spot

Videos by OutKick

Social media was on fire Sunday after Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff.

The committee left out the 13-0 ACC champions in favor of 12-1 Alabama for the fourth and final spot. It all came down to Jordan Travis being hurt and not able to play.

Despite winning multiple games without Travis and beating Louisville with a third string QB, the committee iced out the 13-0 Seminoles.

Many feel it’s absolutely indefensible. How does a 13-0 P5 champion not get in?

Florida State reacting to missing out on the #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/K0SwbkLwZm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2023

People flip out over Florida State not getting in.

It didn’t take long for social media to be flooded Sunday with plenty of takes about the Seminoles getting left out.

Personally, I fired off a few shots about the unfairness of the situation.

Leaving out 13-0 Florida State is insane. Absolutely indefensible.



The committee should be arrested. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 3, 2023

Osama bin Laden was treated more fairly than how the committee treated Florida State, and he got shot in the face. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 3, 2023

Of course, I was tame compared to some of the reactions floating around. People are livid, and it’s hard to blame them.

OutKick reader says Ron DeSantis should send in the troops after Florida State was left out of the playoff.



These are the takes college football fans crave. pic.twitter.com/TEVGxIzDJq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 4, 2023

The committee basically said that Florida State's first 10 games don't count. What a joke. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) December 3, 2023

The college football committee to Florida State pic.twitter.com/sVelUtFe4A — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) December 3, 2023

Florida State got absolutely hosed. They have Atleast 2 first round picks. Talent all over the field, goes undefeated, and still on the outside looking in. 2-0 vs SEC teams this season. 2014 Buckeyes got in with a third string QB. FSU Shld have been in! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2023

The Committee after Florida State goes undefeated and wins their conference pic.twitter.com/PeRXttZQpa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 3, 2023

Count me among those that think it was wrong to leave out Florida State. Games on the field have to matter. It can’t be based on reputation. Can’t be a beauty contest. Laid out well here by @BruceFeldmanCFB pic.twitter.com/iuAZuNNyG0 — Will Cain (@willcain) December 3, 2023

“Why no Florida State?”



Selection Committee:

pic.twitter.com/8GSSNKKPFC — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) December 3, 2023

Instead of celebrating Florida State’s resilience, an elite defense and the fact that they beat everyone on their schedule (including two SEC teams, one with the likely Heisman Trophy winner) … the selection committee penalized them. I can’t get over it. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 3, 2023

"This is wrong, plain and simple."



The ACC Huddle crew did not hold back on the decision to leave Florida State out of the #CFBPlayoff. pic.twitter.com/76B3JdbF1p — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 3, 2023

The decision is what it is at this point. Florida State is going to the Orange Bowl against Georgia. Will either team be excited about that game?

Seems very doubtful. Both expected to be in the playoff. Now, the Seminoles and Bulldogs are on the outside looking in.

We all know people would be livid if the Seminoles didn’t get in over a 12-1 Alabama. That’s exactly what unfolded Sunday, and the takes likely won’t stop rolling in.

The playoff committee left out 13-0 Florida State in favor of Alabama. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if the committee got it right or if FSU should have been in. I look forward to a lot of reasonable and rational takes!