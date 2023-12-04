Social Media Erupts After Florida State Gets Robbed Of Playoff Spot

Videos by OutKick
Social media was on fire Sunday after Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff.
The committee left out the 13-0 ACC champions in favor of 12-1 Alabama for the fourth and final spot. It all came down to Jordan Travis being hurt and not able to play.
Despite winning multiple games without Travis and beating Louisville with a third string QB, the committee iced out the 13-0 Seminoles.
Many feel it’s absolutely indefensible. How does a 13-0 P5 champion not get in?
People flip out over Florida State not getting in.
It didn’t take long for social media to be flooded Sunday with plenty of takes about the Seminoles getting left out.
Personally, I fired off a few shots about the unfairness of the situation.
Of course, I was tame compared to some of the reactions floating around. People are livid, and it’s hard to blame them.
The decision is what it is at this point. Florida State is going to the Orange Bowl against Georgia. Will either team be excited about that game?
Seems very doubtful. Both expected to be in the playoff. Now, the Seminoles and Bulldogs are on the outside looking in.
We all know people would be livid if the Seminoles didn’t get in over a 12-1 Alabama. That’s exactly what unfolded Sunday, and the takes likely won’t stop rolling in.
Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if the committee got it right or if FSU should have been in. I look forward to a lot of reasonable and rational takes!
Fan Boy; you have a documented history here of purposely inciting the lunatic fringes of college sports whether it is to riot on the field after a game or simply go ALLCAPS on message boards. You do know THAT is what Killed The Trees at Toomer’s Corner. …… a goggle-eyed half-wit hears voices telling him to “make it right”. So he goes on a mission.
The CFP decision could become secondary if all this fiery rhetoric from you and Booger and Norvell et al results in a tragedy. But you don’t care as long as you get clicks. Maybe you thought what happened at Toomer’s Corner was “cool” ???
FSU didn’t beat anyone. they had a cupcake schedule.
Exactly. Florida State plays no one. Alabama is better.
Florida State is 13.5-point underdog to #6 Alabama. Does that sound like someone who should be ranked above Alabama or anyone else in the top 4?
In fact, go through the entire top 10. Let me know when you find a team where Florida State would be the favorite on a neutral field.
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. [Florida State]
6. Georgia
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
Everyone in the top 8 would be heavy favorites against Florida State. What about Missouri or Penn State? I don’t know, I didn’t follow them, maybe someone else can comment there. But the fact is, FSU is FOS that they should be in the top 4.
*13.5-point underdog to #6 GEORGIA, not Alabama