Mike Gundy was not happy with a reporter following a Tuesday night loss to Wisconsin.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to finish the season 7-6, and following the matchup, Gundy was asked if staffing changes are on the way.

The legendary college football coach DID NOT like that at all.

“Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes? … I might have to cut you out. Don’t be an ass. That’s people’s lives. That’s people’s families. Okay, don’t mess with people’s families. Let’s do this the right way … I’m not mad about the game. I just don’t like ignorance,” Gundy said with an incredibly frustrated look on his face.

The ending of Mike Gundy’s press conference got extra frosty when he was asked about the potential of making any staff changes.

| #okstate | @ocollysports | pic.twitter.com/O6BRG6mO9L — Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) December 28, 2022

Did Mike Gundy take things too far?

As anyone with eyes and ears can tell, Gundy was not happy at all with the very simple question about staffing changes.

Not only were his comments clearly agitated, but if you look at his body language, he was clearly pissed. Mike Gundy was not happy at all, and that was crystal clear.

However, as much as we all love the eccentric Oklahoma State coach, he clearly took things a bit too far in this situation.

Mike Gundy gets chippy with a reporter after losing to Wisconsin. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Cowboys just capped off an incredibly disappointing 7-6 season. Not only did the team lose six games, but Oklahoma State went 2-6 down the stretch after starting 5-0. Fans expect much better.

When you drop six of your final eight games, it’s time for some changes to be made. A reporter asking if it’s going to happen isn’t an excuse to flip out and call him an “ass.”

A simple “We’ll take care of that privately” would have gotten the job one. Instead, Mike Gundy reverted to his “I’m a man” form. At least it was entertaining.

Did Gundy go too far? Was his response fair? Let us know where you fall on the issue in the comments below.