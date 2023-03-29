Mike Gundy Goes Full ‘Dad On Vacation’ Mode, Now Rocks A Beard To Match His Flow

Videos by OutKick

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy looks like he’s ready to grill some brats and burgers while complaining about his 401k.

The head coach of the Cowboys has rocked a mullet for large chunks of time over the past few seasons. Now, he’s also got a beard to match his (relatively short) flow.

Yes, Mike Gundy looks like a dad who lost his razor the moment the family vacation started.

#okstate coach Mike Gundy spoke to the possibility of OSU adding to its football recruiting staff.



Gundy said he'd like to get closer to the SEC standard.



(Question from ⁦@CodyNagel247⁩) pic.twitter.com/UafCi2RblK — Sam Hutchens (@Sam_Hutchens_) March 27, 2023

The Big 12 isn’t ready for this much energy from Mike Gundy.

Mike Gundy is known for being the man and marching to the beat of his own drum. That’s what makes him so popular with fans.

Mike Gundy's newest rant: taking on the modern transfer rule, using key words 'snowflakes' and 'millennial'

Whether you are an Oklahoma State fan or not, there’s a great chance you’re a Mike Gundy fan if you love college football.

This is the man who will scream about being a man and also rip snowflakes. He’s a true content king in the world of college football.

Now, he’s rocking a beard for spring ball. As a college football fanatic, I sincerely hope he keeps it going into the season.

The mullet was a great start. Adding a beard will take things over the top. I’ve always argued we need more Presidents with beards. The same applies to football coaches.

You start acting differently as soon as you have a beard. You’re a bit bolder, have less fear and start to think you can do anything. You wake up in the morning, decide not to shave and next thing you know, you’re leading a biker gang or living in the mountains. It’s a fine line to walk.

That’s the kind of energy Oklahoma State fans would love to see from Gundy after a disappointing 2022 season.

Mike Gundy now rocks a beard. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Let’s keep our fingers crossed bearded Mike Gundy is here to stay. The mullet version was great. Gundy with a beard could be even more entertaining.