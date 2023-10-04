Mike Greenberg Believes Coaching Explains Justin Fields’ Lack Of Production

Videos by OutKick

The relationship between the Chicago Bears and starting quarterback Justin Fields is deteriorating at an alarming rate. After seeing what’s transpired in the Windy City this season, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg claims to know who’s to blame for the conflict.

The “Get Up!” host defended Fields and said his situation and poor performances are not his fault. Instead, he placed the blame for the quarterback’s production (or lack thereof) on Chicago’s faulty approach for developing not just him, but other quarterbacks they’ve drafted in recent memory.

“The Chicago Bears have screwed that kid up beyond repair… The best thing that could happen to Justin Fields is to get up out of there immediately,” Greenberg said. “The reality is, this organization from the top down has screwed everything up beyond belief over the last decade, if not more.”

Justin Fields Seems To Agree With Mike Greenberg’s Assessment

Fields’ season has been nightmarish to say the least. He is currently tied for 18th in the league in total passing yards (821) and has the third-most interceptions (5). He does have seven passing touchdowns, but that hasn’t been enough to keep the Bears from going 0-4 for the first time since 2000.

Despite playing poorly, Fields echoed Greenberg’s sentiment after a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One reporter said Fields seemed to be “thinking too much” while playing, which Fields attributed to the team’s bad coaching style.

“Could be coaching, I think, but at the end of the day they’re doing their job when they’re giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes,” Fields said.

Fields seems to think that the information his coaches are giving him to succeed is…detrimental. That could be contributing to the offensive dysfunction as well.

Nevertheless, Greenberg still thinks that coaching is the main culprit for the lack of production from the former 11th overall pick. As a result, Greenberg believes it’s time for Fields to get a fresh start elsewhere.

“It is time to start over again and the best thing that can happen to Justin Fields, a kid with some talent and some upside, who appears to be on the verge of being irreparably broken, the best thing for him is to get out of there as quickly as possible,” Greenberg said.

Sometimes the best thing a team can do in a difficult situation like this is part ways. With how poorly everything is going for Chicago, a split could happen sooner or later.