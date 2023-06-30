VIDEO: Did ESPN ‘Get Up’ Panel Learn Jalen Rose Was Laid Off During Show?

Videos by OutKick

Jalen Rose was one of several high-profile layoffs today at ESPN, but it appeared not everyone was on the same page.

Twitter sleuths watching this morning’s Get Up on ESPN noticed that Rose was teased not once, but twice to join the show, but mysteriously never did.

Hours later, it was announced that the longtime NBA analyst was laid off, along with several others.

Rose’s first appearance was teased by host Brian Custer a little over an hour into the program, just before a commercial break. However, when the show returned, the panel instead jumped right into NBA trivia.

I did you all a favor and spared you from watching that video. You’re welcome.

After that segment, Custer again teased that Rose would be joining the show while showing James Harden highlights. A loooooong, awkward pause can then be heard before returning to the panel, who then jumped right into Joel Embid talk instead.

Take a look — and notice the expression from Brian Windhorst’s face as the panel is brought back on camera:

ESPN panel grows quiet after teasing Jalen Rose appearance

Whooooof.

Look, I’m not gonna pretend to know what happened there, but it’s suspicious. Not a great situation for anyone involved.

I’ve been at jobs where the exact same thing happened as you saw today at ESPN, and it’s just an awful day. Nobody knows what going on, bullets are flying left and right and you just try to keep you chin down and eyes forward.

It’s awful.

Anyway, apparently the Get Up panel then blamed Rose’s mysterious absence as an “audio issue” according to several Twitter users.

Again, not great.

That’s wild because this morning on Get Up they said they were having audio issues with Jalen Rose. Prayers up Rose – hope you find a new gig 🙏🏽 https://t.co/hKbfaNqqsd — Bobby Martinez (@BobbyM0824) June 30, 2023

I was just watching ESPN this morning and the host said they had audio issues with Jalen Rose and couldn’t get him on air. — Ken Griffey  (@KennyP_757) June 30, 2023

All in all, an awkward situation — especially when you don’t even have someone like Mike Greenburg steering the ship. Tough day to be a substitute teacher.

Anyway, OutKick was all over the layoffs today, which you never wanna see happen. You may not like ESPN — you know we don’t — but you don’t root for people to lose jobs.

You definitely don’t root for them to lose jobs during their scheduled TV hits, either.