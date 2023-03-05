Mike Clevinger Won’t Be Suspended After Domestic Abuse Investigation

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball will not suspend Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger following the completion of an investigation into abuse allegations, the league announced Sunday.

Olivia Finestead repeatedly accused Clevinger of physical, verbal and emotional abusive behavior against her and their 10-month-old daughter. She said the incidents occurred last summer while the right-hander played for the San Diego Padres.

In January, Finestead posted a photo of marks on her body and alleged the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and said she “finally left when he strangled me.”

Clevinger fervently denied the claims.

Per the league’s domestic violence policy, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred can suspend players accused of domestic violence even if charges are not brought against them.

MLB released the following statement Sunday.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger. The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations. As part of his path forward, Mr. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies, and to comply with any of the boards’ recommendations. MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family, and other individuals involved in the investigation MLB Office of the Commissioner

Clevinger also released a statement of his own.

I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation. I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year. Mike Clevinger via MLBPA

Clevinger signed a one-year, $12-million contract with the White Sox in December.

While the MLB probe preceded this agreement, the team claimed in a statement that they weren’t informed of the allegations.