Mikayla Demaiter Turns A Sidewalk Into Her Own Personal Runway During Her Vacation

Mikayla Demaiter, the internet’s favorite retired goalie, Screencaps veteran, page views connoisseur and self-proclaimed “reigning bikini queen,” is back at it. Not that she ever really takes a break from making content, but she had taken a couple of weeks off on TikTok.

The break ended on Tuesday when she turned a sidewalk, possibly in Paris – where she invaded at the end of July – into her own personal runway. She topped her runway walk off with the Fine Young Cannibals’ song “She Drives Me Crazy.”

As she’s done before with these sidewalk runway shows, Mikayla grabbed some attention from those around her as she strutted her stuff. The clip quickly passed the 1 million view mark on TikTok, where she has 2.3 million followers, and has increasingly been sharing her runway-style walks.

Mikayla shared the same video over on Instagram, where it was also well received by her 2.8 million followers on that platform. But she went with a different caption that confirmed that she was still on vacation and still very much enjoying making content.

She said in the Instagram caption, “may be on vacation, but captivating hearts is a full time job – one i take very seriously.”

Mikayla Demaiter Is All In On The Content Game

It’s hard to argue with Mikayla here. Her results, and the content, speak for themselves. She would have never reached her level of influencing success if she didn’t take her full-time job as a content creator very seriously.

The 23-year-old Canadian model been all gas, no brakes since taking the pads off and deciding to retire from hockey following an injury.

I’m sure a life of travel bouncing from one frozen pond to another would have been enjoyable had hockey worked out for her. But hockey didn’t end up working out.

Mikayla instead travels from one beautiful location to another with a suitcase full of bikinis. Instead of having pucks fired at her, she’s navigating through what must be a disaster in the DMs.

All in all, even with the questionable DMs, her backup plan has proven to be a decent one.