Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Reports For Duty As The ‘Reigning Bikini Queen’

Mikayla Demaiter takes her role as a content creator with millions of followers across multiple platforms very seriously. The internet’s favorite former hockey goalie spends her time these days making content designed to heat up social media timelines.

Since trading in her goalie pads for much more revealing clothing she’s become a force in the world of social media influencing. Her focus Thursday was her more than 2.3 million Instagram followers.

After leaving her followers on the platform at a loss for words last week, Mikayla reported for duty in one of her many bikinis. The 23-year-old’s mission, after a week of silence, was a simple one. To make the timelines of those who follow her “even better.”

Former hockey goalie turned influencer (Image Credit: Mikayla Demaiter/Instagram Story)

Mikayla brightened up her followers’ timelines with a series of bikini pictures. It’s safe to say that she accomplished her goal in regards to their timeline.

It’s highly unlikely that you’re going to find many who follow her that would disagree with her confident assertion. That goes for the equally as confident caption that she included on the timeline refresher.

Mikayla boldly declared in the caption of her bikini pics from Calabasas, California, “do and always will hold the title of the reigning bikini queen.” The nearly 90k likes in just a few hours back up those claims.

Mikayla Went From Hockey Goalie To Bikini Queen

Bold content with bold captions has been a successful formula for Mikayla up to this point. Assuming she doesn’t change that approach anytime in the future, she’ll be on top for as long as she wants.

Handing out titles like the “reigning bikini queen” while claiming it’s a title you’re never going to relinquish might add pressure to some influencers.

Mikayla isn’t just any influencer. She’s an influencer who once stopped pucks with her body against some high level hockey competition.

Backing up these kinds of claims on social media is a walk in the park by comparison. Not to mention that she has a ton of experience doing so already.