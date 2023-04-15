Mikayla Demaiter Does Some Damage On Social Media By Giving Her Bikini Top A Tug

Videos by OutKick

The internet’s favorite former hockey goalie turned Instagram superstar, Mikayla Demaiter, is back doing what she does best. Sharing content with the sole purpose of setting social media on fire.

After hinting at a possible return to the ice late last year she seems to be more focused than ever on her content. We’re talking about skates on the frozen pond, and mask on in the net, types of hints too. It looked like we were ramping up for an MJ in the 45 kind of moment.

Former hockey goalie turned model (Image Credit: Mikayla Demaiter/Instagram)

Unfortunately, for hockey fans who respect a well tended net, nothing materialize from that hint at a possible return. Instead, Mikayla’s been bouncing from one photo shoot to another. She pops into social media every couple of days then gets right back to work.

Her strategy lately seems to be to spread out the Instagram content while dropping a lot more of it on Twitter. The strategy is paying off and has helped to grow her overall following. A strong brand can’t put too many eggs in one basket.

A couple of days ago Mikayla shared her work from a shoot in Los Angeles. Never one to be shy about her ability to attract eyeballs, the caption of the bikini snaps reads, “is it hot in here or did i just post a bikini pic?”

The obvious answer was that she turned up the heat with not one, but three bikini pics. The tug on the bikini top was an added touch that did some real damage. We’re talking about 312k views kind of damage.

is it hot in here or did i just post a bikini pic? pic.twitter.com/NBfs7x2IGV — mikayla demaiter (@mikaylademaiter) April 14, 2023

There Isn’t A Better Hockey Goalie Turned Model Out There

The trip out to Los Angeles came after a stop in Tennessee. The work produced there belongs in a museum according to Mikayla.

Her artwork, which she claimed to be starting a petition to get into the Louvre, was just shy of 304k views.

starting a petition to put these pics in the louvre 🖼 pic.twitter.com/8y4JLaEX17 — mikayla demaiter (@mikaylademaiter) April 10, 2023

Those are impressive numbers. But for any content creator the only numbers that make the efforts worth it are the ones that affect the bottom line.

In Mikayla’s case the bottom line, and the trips to create content, are affected by a couple of things. Brand deals and action on OnlyFans.

With 525k likes on her exclusive content, it’s safe to say her bottom line is doing just fine. That’s a good thing because she has a lot of damage left to do on social media.