Mikayla Demaiter Crushes The Weekend In A Swimsuit

Mikayla Demaiter is in prime form when it comes to dropping new content.

The former hockey goalie turned social media superstar has 2.3 million Instagram followers, and is one of the most famous women ever to go from sports to lighting up the internet.

She’s not on Paige VanZant or Olivia Dunne’s level in terms of fame, but she’s not terribly far behind. Demaiter has definitely come a long way since blocking shots between the pipes.

Now that the smoke from Canada has pretty much disappeared, people are back outside enjoying the warm June weather.

Demaiter definitely is among people who are ready for a little R&R, and she made that clear with a trio of Twitter swimsuit photos late Saturday night.

The content train keeps chugging along.

theres never been a body of water i couldn’t heat up pic.twitter.com/E3UG3n5Fy9 — mikayla demaiter (@mikaylademaiter) June 11, 2023

Mikayla Demaiter is a content star.

For those who might not know, Demaiter was a legit hockey player back in the day. The Canadian-born athlete turned model played goalie and spent time playing in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League.

The PWHL is high-level juniors in Canada for women. You can’t play high level juniors in Canada unless you have some serious skills.

However, at some point Demaiter looked at the options in front of her and decided the content game was her best option. It seems like that was a smart call because she’s become unbelievably popular.

Having millions of followers, if handled correctly, can translate to huge earnings. Look at Olivia Dunne for proof of that fact.

The LSU gymnast earns millions thanks to her large social media presence.

Olivia Dunne is a huge star online. The LSU athlete makes millions of dollars. Could Mikayla Demaiter be the next Olivia Dunne? (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Can Demaiter have the same level of success? That remains to be seen, but there’s no question she’s doing an outstanding job building her own brand. That definitely includes plenty of upcoming content this summer. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.