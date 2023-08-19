Mikayla Demaiter Leaves Instagram ‘At A Loss For Words’ With Her Latest Timeline Refresher

Videos by OutKick

Mikayla Demaiter didn’t leave the ice behind and become an instant overnight internet success. She retired from hockey and mapped out a plan to build a brand, first on Instagram, then on other platforms.

The plan was pretty straightforward. Attack social media platforms with content, content, and more content. She got to work, pushed the content pedal down all the way to the floor and hasn’t let up since.

As Mikayla has continued to rise in the influencer ranks she’s added an almost unrivaled caption game into the mix. These days she’s looking to grab your attention, not only with her pictures and videos, but with her words as well.

I’m not saying she’ll be winning any literary awards or anything like that. But for Instagram, and other social media platforms for that matter, it gets the job done.

It’s just another layer of entertainment that you’re not going to find accompanying everyone else’s thirst traps. The internet’s favorite goalie’s latest timeline refresher includes the caption, “leaving you at a loss for words one post at a time 😜.”

Mikayla Demaiter Could Teach Instagram Model Classes

According to the location, Mikayla is still enjoying an overseas summer vacation. Which is where she’s been turning the sidewalks into her own personal runways as of late.

Because she’s not a one platform kind of gal, and has millions to keep entertained, the 23-year-old had a couple other offerings for her large following.

Over on TikTok, the former hockey goalie was testing her ability to walk in heels by walking down a hill in a pair. Unless there’s more to the clip that she didn’t share she navigated the hill without issue.

On X, Mikayla had a couple of posts recently that included content that didn’t appear on Instagram. One of her in a black skirt is captioned, “don’t worry, if i were you i would probably stop scrolling too 😉😜” and collected more than 400k views.

Like I said before, Mikayla’s content pedal is pushed all the way down to the floor. There might not even be any brakes installed. She’s figured out a formula for Instagram model success and keeps putting together hit after hit.