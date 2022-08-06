Miguel Cabrera Isn’t Going Anywhere: ‘No Way I’m Going To Quit’

Miguel Cabrera ain’t done yet.

Despite mixed reports earlier in the week, the Detroit Tigers slugger and future Hall of Famer said Friday he will return for a 21st season.

“I’m not going to retire,” he told the Detroit News. “Not until after next year when my contract is done. They didn’t understand what I said. No way am I going to quit.”

Cabrera, 39, has battled injuries all season and expressed some doubt about his future before Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I’ve got to talk to my agent, I’ve got to talk to the GM, I’m got to talk to everybody (to) see what’s going to be the plan for next year,” Cabrera said. “Right now we don’t know. We’re focused on today. We’re going to go day by day and see what happens. I don’t think about next year. I’m thinking about trying to finish healthy this year.”

Miguel Cabrera acknowledges the crowd after his 3000th hit during a game in April. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Cabrera had previously said that he planned to play through the 2023 season, though, and he set the record straight Friday.

The 39-year-old has played through knee pain in recent weeks, and admitted that he would only play every other day during Detroit’s current homestand. He had a strong start to the season and made history in April, recording his 3,000th hit.

Cabrera has struggled since May, recording just three extra-base hits in his last 21 games. He’s currently hitting .271 with four home runs and 36 RBI.

The former Florida Marlin broke into the league in 2003 and has been in Detroit since 2008. He’s a 12-time All-Star, two-time MVP and won the Triple Crown in 2012.

Enjoy some Miguel Cabrera dingers on your way out.