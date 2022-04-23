Miguel Cabrera Joins 3,000 Hit Club With Single Vs. Rockies

Detroit Tigers‘ Miguel Cabrera has made history as he became the 33rd member of the MLB’s 3,000 hit club with a single in the game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Comerica Park.

After getting to 2,999 hits Wednesday, the 39-year-old slugger was 0-for-3 on Thursday against the New York Yankees before being intentionally walked in the eighth inning, his fourth and final plate appearance of the game.

The moment Miguel Cabrera joined the 3,000 hit club 🙌



(via @tigers)pic.twitter.com/OWi6Kto07C — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 23, 2022

The team said he becomes the seventh player in Major League history with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits.

Christopher Ilitch, chairman and CEO of the Tigers, said in a statement that he is proud to witness Miggy’s “amazing and historic” milestones.

A statement from Christopher Ilitch, Chairman and CEO of the Detroit Tigers. pic.twitter.com/fjTEIugrBs — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 23, 2022

Cabrera’s pursuit of history was slightly delayed until the team played on Saturday because the Tigers’ scheduled series opener against the Rockies was rained out on Friday, but ESPN reports he becomes the first Venezuelan-born player and seventh Latino to reach the 3,000-hit mark.

The 3,000 hit club members include a list of names like Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Rod Carew as well as Rafael Palmeiro, Alex Rodriguez, Adrian Beltre, and Albert Pujols.

Cabrera won the Triple Crown and the first of back-to-back MVP awards in 2012 and became the 28th member of the 500-home run club in August, ESPN reports. Only six other players have 3,000 hits and 500 homers: Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Palmeiro, Pujols, Rodriguez and Eddie Murray.

Cabrera became the first player in 45 years to win the Triple Crown by leading the American League in batting average, home runs and RBIs in 2012. He also made an impactful major league debut when he joined the Marlins in 2003 at just 20 years old, ultimately helping the team win the World Series that year.

