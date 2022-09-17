Migrants Shipped off to Military Base After Just Two Days on Martha’s Vineyard

The media’s obsessive focus on trying to destroy their political enemies like Ron DeSantis continues to generate dramatic own goals. When DeSantis sent two planes full of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard just a few days ago, the left wing media and activist class went absolutely ballistic.

He was accused of being a human trafficker, a human smuggler and much worse, as summarized by professional lunatic Keith Olbermann:

He is a kidnapper.



He is threatening more kidnappings.



Arrest him. pic.twitter.com/Y6MI0OFNk5 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 16, 2022

3,400 likes on a tweet so completely devoid of sense or legal competence that in a sane world, it would have been flagged as dangerous misinformation.

But Keith is liberal, and so his absurdist ravings are allowed and promoted.

One Massachusetts Democrat went further, comparing DeSantis to segregationist governors like George Wallace:

“Playing politics with people’s lives is what governors like George Wallace did during segregation. Ron DeSantis is trying to earn George Wallace’s legacy,” said Rep. Seth Moulton.

But after just two days on the wealthy, elite, 80% Democrat sanctuary city enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, the migrants have been shipped off to a Cape Cod military base.

Progressives did their required two days of photo ops and virtue signaling, ignored their overwhelming hypocrisy and sent them on their way.

Far from being “human trafficked,” the immigrants are happy to be in America and receiving the necessities we take for granted.

According to the Daily Mail, “A group of migrants expressed their joy at reaching the Cape Cod military base and enjoying a warm meal on Thursday after being shipped away from Martha’s Vineyard.”

Classic Hypocrisy from Martha’s Vineyard Elites

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, ostensibly a Republican, leapt to the defense of his hypocritical state, saying Martha’s Vineyard was “not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation” to the migrants.

The elite liberals who populate Martha’s Vineyard declared they had a “housing crisis” over 50 people that they were “not equipped” to help, something that border towns like Del Rio, Texas wishes they could get away with.

Rational people might think they shouldn’t have declared themselves a sanctuary city if they weren’t prepared for the consequences, but of course the left has abandoned rationality in favor of virtue signaling that they never want to follow through on.

The Daily Mail also checked AirBnb listings on the Vineyard and found many open homes that could have been used to abate the so-called “crisis.”

Far from being “kidnapped” by DeSantis, a local restaurant owner who delivered the meals said that they “all looked happy” to be there.

“The people inside told me they would like the opportunity to work, to work, to work. I have no idea if they have family in the United States. I don’t believe they know how long they will be at the base. They all looked happy,” the owner said.

Ron DeSantis Wins Again

DeSantis comes out of this incident displaying yet another bit of political brilliance.

In just a few days, he exposed the unchecked hypocrisy of the left, who want to enact policies that others live with, without ever dealing with the consequences themselves.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to send immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard has worked brilliantly. Photo via Getty.

He also exposed the absurdity of expecting small towns in Texas or Arizona to cope with hundreds of thousands of migrants flooding across the border unchecked thanks to the Biden Administration’s incompetent policies.

The response, sending in the national guard to deal with 50 migrants, also illustrates just how delusional the Northeastern left has become, separated by thousands of miles from the policies they promote.

Let’s just hope that he keeps doing this, choosing a different wealthy liberal sanctuary city each time to bless with the joys of unchecked illegal immigration.