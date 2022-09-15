Ron DeSantis Sends Two Planes Full of Illegal Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Ron DeSantis just keeps winning.

After promising to send illegal immigrants to progressive locations far from the Southern border, DeSantis just followed through by, according to an exclusive Fox News report, “sending two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.”

DeSantis’ office even sent a video of the migrants exiting planes at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, and a communications director for the governor confirmed it was part of the “state’s relocation program:”

“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 27: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) appears with Republican Senate candidate from Nevada Adam Laxalt at a campaign event at Stoneys Rockin Country on April 27, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Laxalt, a former Nevada Attorney General, is hoping to unseat incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV). (Photo by Ronda Churchill/Getty Images)

The border crisis has escalated since Joe Biden’s election, mostly affecting states like Texas, Arizona and even Florida, while liberal enclaves in the Northeast have avoided any serious surge in immigration.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has responded by sending migrants to Washington, D.C., leading to local politicians hilariously referring to it as a crisis.

Classic Left Wing Hypocrisy

Martha’s Vineyard might be an even better example than D.C. of how progressives are able to isolate themselves from the consequences of their policies.

It’s also a bastion of hypocrisy, as former President Barack Obama recently, and confusingly bought an oceanfront $15 million home on the Vineyard after saying that sea levels would rise 2-4 feet in a matter of years.

Somehow he doesn’t appear to be too concerned.

But that’s to be expected from liberals, who often want others to deal with the devastating consequences of their policies while remaining in affluent enclaves, entirely removed from their mistakes.

Wealthy progressives are the biggest champions of the “defund the police” movement, for example, largely because they live in areas entirely unaffected by the huge surge in crime nationwide.

It’s the same story with illegal immigration, as liberals in San Francisco, New York City, Joe Biden’s Delaware, or of course, Massachusetts, advocate for open borders with no restrictions.

DeSantis’s team noticed the lack of interest in taking on the hundreds of thousands of migrants crossing the border every year despite being “sanctuary cities.” So they decided to fix that by uniting migrants with areas who are incentivizing their arrival:

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country’ by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies.”

Taking it to the left like this is exactly why DeSantis might be the frontrunner for the 2024 election, before even announcing his candidacy.