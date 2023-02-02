North Carolina Middle School Basketball Coach Arrested After Physical Argument Over Officiating

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old assistant basketball coach at East Burke Middle School (Connelly Springs, North Carolina), was arrested last week after things turned “violent” when he disagreed with an officiating call.

According to Fox 8, Kelly charged toward the head coach of the opposing team after disagreeing with a foul call. On his way towards the coach, Kelly reportedly shoved an assistant coach and a juvenile who tried to stop him.

Shoving an assistant coach is one thing, but pushing a juvenile is another.

As a result, Kelly was charged with disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assault and battery.

According to the report, Kelly was escorted out of the gym after the incident. While the parties involved elected not to press charges, a warrant was issued for his arrest the day after the incident after consultation with the District Attorney’s office.

READ: UMPIRES REACT TO CLAY TRAVIS’ LITTLE LEAGUE GAME EJECTION

Anyone who’s played in or even attended a middle school basketball game, especially in a small town like Connelly Springs, has likely seen a coach lose their cool. Kelly, however, did much more than that and is due in court on Feb. 20.

It’s hard to think of a more embarrassing situation than being arrested for arguing a call in a middle school basketball game.