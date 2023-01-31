22-Year-Old High School Basketball Coach Fired After Impersonating 13-Year-Old Player, Dominating Teenagers In Wild Video

Videos by OutKick

We’re only one month into 2023 but we’ve already got our basketball story of the year thanks to a 22-year-old assistant high school basketball coach impersonating her 13-year-old player and dominating some teenagers on the hardwood.

Churchland High School (Virginia) was missing one of its players against Nasemond River earlier this month as she was out of town for a club tournament. Assistant coach Arlisha Boykins saw this as an opportunity to take the floor herself and put up some numbers against some kids.

Based on the video, which is the funniest thing you’ll watch all day, she dominated the kids half her size and age.

The first highlight shows her swatting a girl’s shot all the way out of frame. The next shows her making an and-one layup and celebrating the play, clearly showing this woman doesn’t care about the fact she’s playing against girls who don’t even have their driver’s permits yet.

You’ll also notice that there is a player on the bench for Churchland, meaning that the school had five players available to play in the game, but Boykins clearly couldn’t resist being the six-man.

Something you don't see every day. An assistant coach on a JV girls basketball team impersonated a 13-year-old player on the team in a game. The coach is no longer an employee of the Portsmouth School District. @WAVY_News



More information: pic.twitter.com/Hrs1oEJvME — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperWAVY) January 30, 2023

Boykins was let go from the school after impersonating the 13-year-old girl. Not only that, but the stunt cost the girls the rest of their season as the players and their parents elected to opt out of their remaining schedule.

The family of the girl Boykins impersonated now no longer wants to attend Churchland High School next year, according to her parents.

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked,” the father of the 13-year-old told WAVY.

The school division has reportedly launched an investigation into the matter as well.