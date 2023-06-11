Michigan’s Donovan Edwards Reveals He Played Through Significant Injury

Videos by OutKick

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards rushed for 991 yards and seven touchdowns last fall while splitting carries with Blake Corum. Those are impressive numbers, especially considering he was playing in a timeshare.

What’s more impressive is that he churned for nearly 1,000 yards while playing through a significant injury.

Most already knew that Edwards injured his hand in a November win over Nebraska, requiring two screws and a cast. What few knew before today was that Edwards also played through a serious knee injury that he suffered in the second week of the season when the Wolverines hosted Hawaii.

“What y’all don’t know I played with a torn patella the whole season,” Edwards said, per Wolverines Wire. So I got that fixed up, had surgery in February.”

He then explained the timing of the early-season injury. “I found out against Hawaii, I had made that catch right at the goal line, pinned my knee back, just didn’t feel right,” remembered Edwards. “Found out it was partially torn.”

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards put up big numbers despite a pair of injuries. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Donovan Edwards Expects To Be Ready For The Season Opener

Edwards, still recovering, should be healthy and ready to go for Michigan’s September opener vs. East Carolina.

“Just been in rehab and I’m up to par now, running, cutting, and doing all that good stuff. So that recovery wasn’t gonna take long — just about four months to get full speed and three months for me to feel good,” added Donovan Edwards.

Considering the impact he made while dinged up, East Carolina’s coaching staff, along with those of Big Ten teams, can’t be thrilled with the thought of having to defend a fully-healthy Edwards.

DONOVAN EDWARDS HOUSE CALL💨🏠



pic.twitter.com/JcCfVPiadF — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 15, 2022

With a bad hand and a bad wheel, Edwards moved into a full-time role in place of the injured Corum for Michigan’s regular season finale with rival Ohio State. All he did against the Buckeyes was rush for 216 yards and two touchdowns in a Michigan romp.

“I wasn’t going to allow that [injury] to stop me. My leg would have been cut off to not play, you feel me,” Edwards said Saturday.

Edwards will be a junior this fall.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF