Michigan Player Finally Apologizes For Sharing Anti-Semitic Message, Still Maintains It Was An Accident

Michigan football player Donovan Edwards released a second statement Thursday night after sharing an anti-Semitic message on Twitter.

The talented running back retweeted a message claiming “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”

Initially, Edwards claimed the retweet happened because of a “glitch.” It’s important to note when you retweet something, Twitter specifically asks you if you want to share it or not. It takes more than one click to get it done.

Now, he’s issued a second statement, and apologized while still maintaining it was a complete accident.

The retweet was a glitch. I speak for myself. I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion. — Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) October 27, 2022

Donovan Edwards finally apologizes.

“I would like to make it clear: I apologize for mistakenly retweeting a message that was so hurtful to so many especially those in the Jewish Community,” Edwards wrote Thursday night.

He added, “I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion.”

This has been a learning experience for me. I wish and hope that we are able as a society to rise from oppression and not discriminate off race, religion or ethnicity but look beyond into each person's heart and see who they truly are as a human being. One Love. pic.twitter.com/VRAhyC1rry — Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) October 27, 2022

The difficult part about Donovan Edwards’ explanation is that the retweet is hardly the only racially charged content on his Twitter.

As of Friday morning, the third latest tweet on his feed is about how our doctors, lawyers, politicians and more being secret members of the KKK. He also liked anti-American content featuring infamous radical Louis Farrakhan.

Now, he’s asking people to believe it was a complete accident he shared anti-Semitic content for his followers.

More than anything, this serves as a great learning opportunity. Jewish students make up 14% of Michigan’s student body, and Edwards could easily sit down and talk with people to learn how his RT was so dumb.

Michigan regent Jordan Acker tweeted he’s planning on taking Edwards to the The Zekelman Holocaust Center after the season. That seems like a good start.

Donovan is a good kid who made a mistake. After this incident, I spoke to @CoachJim4UM and @MHart2032 and I'm thrilled that Donovan and the team are going to join me by visiting the @HolocaustMI after the season–and learn first hand where hate speech leads. https://t.co/qvdVzeMEkf — Jordan Acker (@JordanAckerMI) October 27, 2022

Education is always the best option in situations like this. Edwards is a young man who has shared some insanely hateful content. The best way to combat that isn’t by shouting him down. It’s by engaging in conversation that he can learn from.