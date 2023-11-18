Michigan WR Roman Wilson Wears Tone-Deaf ‘Free Harbaugh’ Shirt Before Maryland Game

Videos by OutKick

The Michigan Wolverines accepted the Big 10’s three-game suspension of head coach Jim Harbaugh. But Roman Wilson hasn’t given up supporting his coach.

Before today’s matchup against the Maryland Terrapins, the Wolverines’ leading receiver wore a t-shirt with the message “Free Harbaugh” inscribed on it. This comes just two days after the university dropped its appeal to let Harbaugh coach for the remainder of the regular season.

A Michigan player is wearing a 'Free Harbaugh' shirt during warmups pic.twitter.com/j2Ek9kPTaA — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 18, 2023

It’s the second prominent show of support for the embattled head coach in as many weeks. Sherrone Moore, who’s leading the Maize and Blue in Harbaugh’s absence, unleashed a profanity-laced rant after defeating Penn State last week.

What a post game interview. Phenomenal: pic.twitter.com/E8Yj6kwUpn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 11, 2023

Roman Wilson Choosing To Support Harbaugh Was Highly Unnecessary

I’m willing to give Moore the benefit of the doubt for his reaction.. Michigan absolutely needed that win to remain in contention for a College Football Playoff spot. On top of all that, Moore dealt with all the drama caused by the investigation, and let it all out after getting the win. Even though Harbaugh at the very least allowed scandals to develop in his program, the Michigan faithful still love him, which is expected.

All of that is understandable. But Wilson’s actions are not.

Wilson (who wore number 14 in this 2021 picture) can appreciate and be thankful for Harbaugh (wearing glasses) all he wants. But asking for him to be unsuspended after all that’s gone on isn’t the right move. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan finally ate some humble pie and decided to stop defending themselves after more allegations piled up. They’re realizing that they no longer have a strong case to play the victim card, even though they never really did.

Harbaugh is getting his punishment, and any more attempts to defend him would be highly ridiculous. The Wolverines’ PR department should have sent the message that all football players should drop any attempts to support Harbaugh in obvious manners.

Wilson apparently didn’t get that memo. While the actions of one player don’t take away from the university’s response, it’s still an awful look.

Kickoff against the Terrapins is at 12 p.m. EST.