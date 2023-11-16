Michigan Assistant Sherrone Moore Had To Apologize To Mom, Grandma For Cursing On TV

Videos by OutKick

Usually, when someone drops a fleeting expletive on TV, there’s no harm, no foul unless someone, somewhere busts out their stationary and complains. However, sometimes you still have to atone for your FCC violation — or several of them — as was the case for Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

Moore gave an emotional on-field interview after the Wolverines swung into Happy Valley with tons of media attention and scrutiny to deal with, but handled it and took a 24-15 win over the Nittany Lions.

“I wanna thank the Lord,” Moore said after the game. “I wanna thank Coach Harbaugh. F–king love you, man. Love the s–t out of you, man. Did this for you. For this university. The president, our AD, we got the best players. Best university. Best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These f–king guys right here. These guys right here, man. These guys did it.”

The interview made Mike Schmidt look stoic at his retirement announcement. Still, you can understand the emotion, even if the program brought the adversity it’s facing upon itself.

And frankly, I liked that this was a real, raw interview. We don’t need to “We went out there and executed; we played our game…” for the billionth time. Nope. That was real emotion. Even if it kind of reads like something a drunk guy would say after a night out.

Moore Made Sure To Apologize To Some Important Ladies In His Life

Not everyone was super jazzed about the language (this was mid-afternoon on network TV) but it wasn’t local affiliates that Moore needed to apologize to, it was his mom and grandma who got the apology.

Sherrone Moore clarifies he didn’t just apologize to his mother after postgame profanity-laden speech, but his grandmother: “It was a lot bigger than just that moment.” pic.twitter.com/V8Mqs8ETlH — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) November 15, 2023

Moore told reporters that both women got apologies for his on-air sailor speak, and that “It was a lot bigger than just that moment.”

Michigan has a massive game coming up in about a week and a half, and all I can say is that if they win that one, you may want to put the TV on mute if there are kids in the room.

Considering most of us probably expected Michigan to beat Penn State, I can only imagine what Moore’s post-game interview will sound like if his Wolverines beat the Buckeyes on November 25.

I think he might really — to quote Cosmo Kramer — let the expletives fly.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle