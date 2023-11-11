Update: Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Cries, Cusses After Emotional Win Over Penn State Without Jim Harbaugh

Videos by OutKick

He didn’t quite approach USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ level of weep, but Michigan interim head coach Sherrone Moore was close.

Moore lost it on a FOX television interview moments after he directed the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines to an inspired and emotional victory at No. 10 Penn State, 24-15, at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan improved to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in the Big Ten in a game it played without its head coach – suspended Jim Harbaugh. Penn State dropped to 8-2 and 5-2.

“I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank coach Harbaugh,” Moore began after tearing up, then quickly choking up and cried profusely.

Sherrone Moore Shows Love For Suspended Jim Harbaugh

“I f—ing love you man! I love the s— out of you, man,” Moore said to Harbaugh, who was likely watching in the team hotel. “This is for YOU, for this university, the president, our AD. We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country.”

What a post game interview. Phenomenal: pic.twitter.com/E8Yj6kwUpn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 11, 2023

A charged Moore noticed his players nearby and couldn’t contain himself.

“I love you guys,” he yelled. “These f-in guys right here. These guys right here, man. These guys did it! These guys did it, man. Love you.”

Moore hugged Michigan running back Blake Corum during the interview. Corum followed Moore after gaining 145 yards on 26 carries with a 30-yard touchdown for a 24-9 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Corum looked right into the camera, presumably at Harbaugh’s TV, and said, “Coach Harbaugh, this is for you, baby. This is what our team was made for.”

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti Suspended Jim Harbaugh

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday for the Wolverines’ remaining three regular season games, beginning with this one. That was discipline for what Petitti called a very organized and systemic, illegal scouting and signs stealing scheme.

Jim Harbaugh could not coach his Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Penn State because of a three-game suspension Friday from the Big Ten because of Michigan’s illegal scouting and sign stealing scheme under NCAA investigation. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Michigan’s lawyers tried to get a court order to allow Harbaugh to coach Saturday, but was unable to do so. Harbaugh flew with the team to Penn State, but could not be at the game venue. Michigan has a court date in Ann Arbor Friday to try to get a restraining order to allow Harbaugh to coach the Wolverines’ remaining two games.

Michigan Responded To Interim Coach Sherrone Moore

Michigan plays at Maryland on Saturday and hosts Ohio State on Nov. 25. According to the suspension, Harbaugh can coach the team as any other non-suspended coach in the country Sunday through Friday, just not on game day.

The Big Ten may have created a monster with its suspension of Harbaugh on Friday and perhaps laid the groundwork for the conference’s first national champion since 2014. For the Wolverines looked supremely motivated and unified in victory Saturday.

Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Expected This

“I expected nothing less,” Corum said. “I expect nothing less from any of my Michigan men. We did this for Michigan.What are you going to do when your backs against the wall? You know when you feel like everyone’s against you, what are you going to do? Are you going to cower down? I was taught to stand. Keep playing. Keep punching.”

The FOX television announcing crew of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt praised the Wolverines for their inspired play throughout the telecast. Klatt said the Big Ten suspension on the day before a game showed “questionable timing.”

As a Michigan interception was reviewed late in the game and taken away, one of the Michigan Radio Network’s announcers said, “I don’t trust Big Ten officials.”

Corum praised interim coach Sherrone Moore, who coaches the offensive line while coordinating the offense. He coached more like former Michigan legend Bo Schembechler than Harbaugh, a former Michigan quarterback under Schembechler. Michigan ran an incredible 32 straight times to close the game and finished with 227 yards on 46 carries. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw just eight times, completing seven for 60 yards.

“I’m so proud of the university. I’m so proud of my guys, the coaches” said Corum, a senior. “We’re going to keep coming. Everything that’s going on right now is just bringing us closer together.”

So, thank you, Big Ten?

“This is what I was made for. This is what my team was made for,” Corum said. “This team’s full of fighters. Coach Harbaugh has instilled in us what it’s like to be a team.”