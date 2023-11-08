USC QB Caleb Williams Badly Needs A Media Mentor So He Can Button Up Before NFL Interviews | Glenn Guilbeau

Videos by OutKick

There’s no crying in college football.

Actually, there is. Plenty of it. Particularly after the Alabama-Auburn Iron Bowl. I’ve seen it. So, let’s try that again.

There’s no wailing in college football, or baseball. One does not see that often in sports.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams wailing, whimpering and sobbing in his mother’s arms was sincere. But it was a little too honest and just too much after USC lost to No. 5 Washington at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A better mentor, particularly a skilled media mentor, would have advised against that in such a wide viewing area for the public – in the stands of a stadium with 77,000 people and a national TV audience.

His mother, Dayne Price, had the right mentoring idea. She covered his face. Williams has had quality mentoring and parenting from Price and his father Carl Williams. His dad owns and runs the Athletic Republic Capitol Region sports performance center in the Washington D.C. area, where Caleb grew up. His father helped get him physically ready for major college football. The elder Williams and Price are very present in Williams’ life, according to USC beat reporters who have seen this up close.

USC’s Caleb Williams Gets Media Coaching, But Must Improve

Williams also gets media coaching from USC’s sports information department as well as through some of the media experts available to Williams through USC’s collectives and Williams’ lucrative Name, Image & Likeness deals.

But it wasn’t good Saturday. A bit of hindsight now, but someone should have gotten him off the field quicker and to the locker room.

Then, Williams did not help his case in postgame interviews when he was again too honest.

Caleb Williams throws a pass in USC’s loss to Utah on Oct. 21, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

“I want to go home and cuddle with my dog and watch some shows,” Williams said when asked about his emotional state after the game. “We lost the game, something we worked hard for throughout months, years, to have big games like this. Try and go win, play your best. Each and every one of us, we came out with a loss today. So, emotionally, I want to go home and I want to lay with my dog.”

Williams could use a fresh voice in his life.

A media coach, particularly for a quarterback and a leader, would have advised against such an open and emotional comment. Stoicism still works in football, especially for someone about to lead an NFL franchise. Especially for someone who, along with his father, have said they want a piece of the ownership of Williams’ NFL team.

That would be in addition to his rookie contract, which is expected to approach $40 million over four years. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young’s deal is for $38 million after Carolina made him the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud signed a $36 million deal with Houston.

NFL Draft Experts Look For Stoic Leadership In Quarterbacks

Williams needs to show a stiffer upper lip as the face of a franchise. For his sake, some media mentoring for his upcoming NFL interviews possibly at the Senior Bowl in January and at the NFL Scouting Combine in February could put this past weekend behind him. Williams can’t play in the Senior Bowl since he is a junior, but he could be on site in Mobile, Alabama, for interviews. He could play in the game as well if he graduates from USC by December.

NFL owners, general managers and personnel executives look at everything before the draft. Cosmetics are big. The dog quote will follow him. So will the wailing in mother’s arms.

Former NFL defensive end Robert Mathis, who played 14 season with the Indianapolis Colts, said it was not a good look or (sound) bite, if you will.

“I’ve got to chalk this one up in the soft category,” Mathis said on his X account. “He ran and jumped in the stands to his mommy and cried. I always tell players, ‘I’ll never lie to them,’ and this is not the look you want from your trigger man.”

Sorry @RGIII (all love lil bro) but I gotta chalk this one up in the soft category. He ran and jumped in stance to his mommy and cried. I always tell players “I’ll never lie to em” and this is not the look you want from your trigger man. https://t.co/RSXleWdl0U — ROBERT MATHIS QBH8r (@RobertMathis98) November 5, 2023

And this was not the first bad look by Williams. During USC’s 34-32 loss to Utah on Oct. 21, Williams’s body language showed disengagement – not leadership. In other games, he has gotten into his teammates’ faces, which is a sign of leadership to a certain point. Then it can be more negative than positive. He also seems to be self-absorbed as opposed to having his teammates’ back.

Caleb Williams has not always shown the sideline demeanor of a leader this season. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At any rate or however we see something, he could use some work to improve how he is seen. For Caleb Williams is clearly the best quarterback heading into the NFL Draft. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner can throw from the pocket, on the run, off balance and across his body on a dime. His preparation for games tends to be flawless. He can also run like a tailback. At 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds, he has the thickness of a Joe Burrow so he can take a beating, whereas the more slightly built Bryce Young and Jayden Daniels will struggle.

Caleb Williams Needs To Interview Well Before NFL Draft

But he needs some work with his presentation. Many are saying it is not an issue and will blow over. They may be right, but it could become more of an issue. One former NFL scout with 16 years experience who usually will talk all day with reporters decided not to discuss Williams this week.

“I’d like to stay away from that one,” he said. “Pretty sensitive right now.”

How Williams’ demeanor and body language appear over USC’s remaining games will be watched closely and justifiably so. The Trojans (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) play at No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) on Saturday (10:30 p.m., FOX) before closing the regular season at No. 18 UCLA on Nov. 18.

But one NFL Draft expert says Williams’ talent heavily outweighs any recent surface concerns. Williams is also only 21. He can grow out of what looks like immaturity.

“He was my top-ranked player in the summer, and today he is still the top-ranked player for the 2024 draft,” Mike Detillier of WWL Radio in New Orleans told OutKick on Wednesday. “Just think about where USC would be if they didn’t have him on that team. He’s a special talent at quarterback.”

Without Williams, USC’s 7-3 record could well be closer to 3-7. He is No. 10 in the nation in total offense with 313 yards a game and No. 11 in passing yards with 295.8 a game. The defense, on the other hand, is one of the worst in the nation and has lost the three games and nearly lost several others. Coach Lincoln Riley fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday after the Washington loss.

Will Williams just mail it in now? He clearly looked on Saturday night like he just wanted to stay on the couch.

Others saw it differently.

Dan Patrick Has Different Take On Caleb Williams

“It was a strangely great moment for me,” national talk show host Dan Patrick said Monday. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, like what’s happening here?’ Because I’ve seen tennis players, they’ll win Wimbledon, and they go up into the stands. But he lost the game. And his mom was there. Now, people are pointing out, ‘Oh, he said all he wanted to do was go home and cuddle with his dog.’ OK. Maybe he was joking. I don’t know.”

"If you had an average defense, Caleb Williams is probably still in the Heisman hunt."



Is the #USC defense to blame for Caleb Williams not being in the Heisman race this season? pic.twitter.com/dQVXENgKg7 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 6, 2023

Williams was not joking. Maybe he just really likes dogs and loves his mom.

“We get caught up in all the ancillary stuff, where you’re going, ‘Man, I don’t know what this is going to do for his draft stock,'” Patrick said. “How does he do when he’s on the field? He makes other people cry going against him.”

What’s your take? Let me know at glenn.guilbeau@outkick.com or via X @LSUBeatTweet.