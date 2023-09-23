Woman Gets Stuck In Outhouse Toilet After Going In To Retrieve Her Apple Watch

Videos by OutKick

A Michigan woman accidentally dropped her Apple Watch in an outhouse toilet earlier this week. Presented with either cutting her losses and kissing the watch goodbye or lowering herself into the toilet to retrieve it, she chose to go in after it.

For very obvious reasons that was the wrong choice. Even if she was able to get in and out with her Apple Watch back in her possession, the cost of the journey was going into a toilet to do so. That’s definitely not worth the price tag associated with buying a new one.

Woman stuck in outhouse toilet after dropping Apple Watch (Image Credit: Michigan State Police)

To make matters worse for this toilet explorer, she got stuck and needed a rescue team to come and save her from her poor decision.

It all went down at the Dixon Lake Department of Natural Resources boat launch in Otsego County, Michigan on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene around 11 am and found the unnamed woman screaming for help from inside the outhouse.

Police officers and EMS workers had to removed the toilet from the outhouse in order to lower a strap down into the disgusting filth in order to pull her out. All for an Apple Watch.

Again, definitely not worth being covered in outhouse waste considering a few hundred dollars is all it takes to purchase a replacement. Maybe that’s just me.

Officers had to remove the toilet in order to lift the woman out (Image Credit: Michigan State Police)

If You Find Yourself Stuck In An Outhouse Toilet It’s Time To Reevaluate Your Life Choices

After all of that it’s unclear as to whether the woman found her Apple Watch among the human waste or not. The statement released by the Michigan State Police on the matter did not state one way or another.

They did, however, warn against lowering yourself into the toilet. The statement read, “If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur.”

You don’t have to tell me that twice. I’m one of what I hope is the majority, that doesn’t need to be told that once. I’m not retrieving my Apple Watch if I drop it in a public toilet, let alone an outhouse.

So much for a day on the water, which is what I assume the woman was at the boat launch for in the first place. We can only hope this woman spent the day decontaminating herself.