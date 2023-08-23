Fight Erupts At Chicken Wing Restaurant Over Intentionally Clogged Toilet

Videos by OutKick

A brawl erupted at an Orlando-area chicken wing restaurant between employees and a group of women who were accused of intentionally clogging one of the more necessary pieces of equipment in a wing restaurant — the toilet.

According to Fox 35 News, the whole thing went down at Papa Bees in Longwood, Florida. Police were called to the establishment around 9 p.m. on Saturday after the restaurant’s supervisor called to report a group of women who had intentionally clogged the toilet.

Now, if you’re like me, you’re thinking, “Wait, a clog at wing joint? How do they know it was intentional and not a stiff-legged bout with the ol’ gastro-intestinal system?”

Clogged toilets at a wing joint seem like one of the realities of running that kind of restaurant. It’d be like opening a vegan restaurant and being mad about all the douchey hipsters who show up.

It comes with the territory. Everyone knows what they’re getting into.

You’d think a supervisor at a place like that would give customers the benefit of the doubt, however, they happened to know that this clog was the result of wads of TP being crammed down the pipes.

There were only 5 women in the restaurant at the time: Kenisha Charles, 18, Tyesha Charles, 19, Keiyanda Charles, 24, Jasmine Cline, 26, and Jahleigha Smith, 20.

This meant the rubber-gloved finger of whoever had to clean up the mess pointed squarely at them.

They Allegedly Clogged The Toilet Again, Which Led To A Fight

However, after the bathroom had been cleared the cycle repeated. Employees claimed that the women went back into the bathroom and clogged the toilet again.

Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on you again because that’s not how you behave in a restaurant.

When the supervisor asked them to leave (they had already paid for their food, no word on how it was) one woman became “irate,” per a police report. She allegedly punched the supervisor in the face and was soon joined by the other ladies.

Once the fight had been broken up by other employees, the woman attempted to leave. On their way out they threw and smashed various items in the restaurant. Police reported the amount of damage worked out to around $20.

Security footage backed up the employee’s version of events. All five women were arrested after being tended to by paramedics. Each of them was charged with disorderly conduct, battery, and criminal mischief.

No word on what led the women to clog the toilet. Perhaps they were just bored.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle