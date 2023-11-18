Man Believed To Be Michigan’s Uncle T Breaks Silence With Incredible Quotes, Denies Funding Connor Stalions

Videos by OutKick

Tim Smith is breaking his silence amid allegations he’s the now-infamous Michigan “Uncle T” booster.

Word broke Friday that a man identified as “Uncle T” had financed Connor Stalions‘ massive cheating and sign stealing operation. It didn’t take long for the internet to claim the Michigan booster was the money man behind the operation.

However, Smith claims that’s just not true.

Tim Smith denies being “Uncle T.”

“I can give you good news. I don’t recognize being known as ‘Uncle T’ and I will refute that myself. I never funded Connor. To say I knew him is perhaps overstating it. I said hi to him. I’ve spoken to him more since he left Michigan to make sure the young man is OK,” Smith told Yahoo Sports.

Despite claiming he didn’t pay for Stalions’ operation, Smith was still dismissed from his role with Michigan’s NIL collective and he was scrubbed from its site. Did they call him? Nope. Smith claims he was dismissed over text.

“They didn’t even have the balls to call me,” he further told Yahoo Sports. The Michigan booster claimed he was removed “because they said that this could bring bad light to other members of the Champions Circle.”

Man identified as “Uncle T” – Tim Smith – denies he funded Connor Stalions. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Smith isn’t sure any rules were broken.

Smith, who claims he only knew Stalions from a few operations, says Stalions funded the operation by making $100,000 on the sale of a home.

“People don’t understand why he would do it. He paid his own way. It meant a lot to him and he was trying to do whatever he could (for Michigan)…I think there are people wanting to throw some people under the bus. ‘It’s all Connor and someone else!’ If Uncle T is me, I’m not aware that it is me,” the UM booster continued to explain.

Despite the denial, Smith seems ready for war with the NCAA if it comes to it, and will go to the mat if necessary over whether or not rules were broken.

“If you read the rules, it’s not at all clear that any rules were broken,” Smith told Yahoo Sports. If I’m ever in court, someone get me this guy as my defense attorney because this is the level of commitment and loyalty I want in a foxhole next to me.

To be clear, advanced scouting and using technology to do it has been an NCAA violation since the 1990s.

Jim Harbaugh is suspended for three games amid a massive cheating scandal. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan remains in big trouble.

Despite Tim Smith claiming he’s not sure any rules were broken (again, I can already tell this guy is awesome), the Wolverines remain embattled and in huge trouble.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan accepted the Big Ten’s three-game suspension, assistant coach Chris Partridge was fired after allegations he destroyed evidence and the NCAA is still investigating the Wolverines like the CIA hunting down a bad guy.

The Big Ten might be done with Michigan, but the NCAA most certainly isn’t. It’s also awesome that Tim Smith (sorry, but does that name not sound like a CIA alias?) is willing to meet with investigators after issuing a blanket denial. That Q&A session would be a content goldmine, especially after he openly stated, “If you read the rules, it’s not at all clear that any rules were broken.”

This guy might honestly deserve a statue in Ann Arbor by the time this is all said and done.

Tim Smith denies being Uncle T. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan plays Maryland Saturday, and the drama surrounding this situation continues to remain incredibly juicy. Check back for the latest updates as we have them, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.