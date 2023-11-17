Michigan Assistant Chris Partridge Fired In Latest Twist To Wolverines Drama; Reports Of Destroying Evidence Surface

Videos by OutKick

Michigan fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge in the latest turn of events in Ann Arbor over the last few weeks.

This news comes a day after Jim Harbaugh agreed to the three-game suspension handed down by the Big Ten. The news couldn’t come at a worse time for the Wolverines, as they prepare for a run towards the college football playoffs.

The timing of this move is certainly suspicious, even though the university did not comment on the reason why Chris Partridge was fired.

In a new report from Yahoo, Chris Partridge was accused of destroying computer evidence related to the ongoing NCAA investigation into the sign-stealing. Yahoo also states that a Michigan booster who goes by the name ‘Uncle T’ was involved, helping fund the scheme.

It should be noted that the Big Ten did not launch an investigation into this matter, as their information for punishment was coming from the NCAA. The school has mentioned a conference investigation, but sources tell OutKick that this all stems from the NCAA.

ANN ARBOR, MI – APRIL 01: Linebackers Coach Chris Partridge speaks with Michael Barrett #23 of the Blue Team during the second quarter of the Michigan Football spring game at Michigan Stadium on April 1, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

“Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan football staff,” Michigan AD Warde Manuel announced. “Rick Minter will serve as the team’s linebackers coach.”

Partridge has been with the Michigan program for a total of six years. He worked at Ole Miss from 2020-2022, and was Lane Kiffin’s defensive play-caller. Following the 2022 season, Partridge was rehired by Jim Harbaugh to coach linebackers for the Wolverines.

In another statement, released just after the one about the immediate firing of Chris Partridge, the school says they have a commitment to integrity.

“From the outset, our focus has been on seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation, we are continuing to cooperate with the NCAA as it moves forward with its ongoing investigation,”the school noted to Adam Rittenburg. “Consistent with out commitment to integrity, we will continue to take actions, including disciplinary measures, based on information we obtain.

“Earlier today, Michigan athletics relieved Chris Partridge of his duties as a member of the Michigan football staff. Due to employee privacy laws, we are unable to comment further.”

Defensive Coordinator Steve Clinkscale, Special Teams Coordinator Jay Harbaugh and Linebackers Coach Chris Partridge look on during the fourth quarter of the Michigan Football spring game at Michigan Stadium on April 1, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Chris Partridge Involved With Michigan Sign Stealing?

This past week, the NCAA presented new evidence to the Big Ten relating to the sign-stealing investigation. One of the reasons why Jim Harbaugh did not pursue his motion in court was due to the Big Ten having further evidence on the case.

Now, just one day later, Michigan fires a prominent assistant coach on the staff. I would say it’s not hard to put the two pieces together, but we’ll wait on Michigan to comment on the matter further.

This is the latest blow to a Michigan football program reeling in controversy surrounding the sign-stealing scheme with Connor Stalions.

As we’ve noted, this investigation is ongoing and the NCAA will continue to handover evidence to the Big Ten. If further punishment is warranted, I would expect the conference to act. Just because Michigan said in its statement on Thursday that the Big Ten has agreed to close its investigation, does not mean they are not still gathering information.

We will continue to keep you updated on the ongoing fallout at Michigan.