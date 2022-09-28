Michigan State Is In Much Worse Shape Than Fans Realize

The Michigan State Spartans might be in a lot more trouble than fans realize.

The Spartans are currently 2-2 after back-to-back losses to Washington and Minnesota. The latter was a humiliating 34-7 blowout loss for Mel Tucker’s squad.

In case anyone thought things would get easier for the team in East Lansing, I can promise the road only gets worse from here.

Michigan State’s season is in huge trouble. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan State faces a brutal stretch of games.

The Spartans play their next four games against Maryland, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan. They have no chance against OSU or UM, and are currently +8.5 underdogs against the Terrapins.

While Wisconsin isn’t impressive, there’s no guarantee the Spartans can keep that one close.

Will Michigan State finish the season above .500? (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

If things shake out as expected, MSU will soon be 2-6 with games against Illinois, Rutgers, Indiana and Penn State to close out the season.

Again, as crazy as it sounds, MSU could easily lose to Illinois and will probably lose to Penn State. That means the Spartans and Mel Tucker are staring down the barrel of a 2-6 stretch and a possible 4-8 ending to the season.

To make matters worse for MSU, the Spartans are averaging an abysmal 17.5 points per game against P5 opponents, and they’re about to run the gauntlet over the next month. Does anyone have confidence things are going to get better when the Spartans are playing OSU instead of Washington? I think the answer is an obvious no.

I sure hope the boosters are happy with Mel Tucker’s $95 million contract because he’s owed every penny.

Michigan State faces an incredibly tough string of games. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)(

Best of luck to anyone who is a fan of the green and white. You’re going to need it the rest of the way.