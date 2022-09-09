Michigan State Unveils New Football Helmets For Week Two

Michigan State will rock some new helmets Saturday against Akron.

The Spartans unveiled their neon uniform combination Thursday night for the matchup against the Zips, and the team’s helmets will be a bit different.

The helmets feature a massive Spartans logo with a neon outline for the first time in program history, according to Sports Illustrated.

You know what time it is…



🔋 Neon Keon 🔋 pic.twitter.com/auGzJdD1m6 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 8, 2022

While the helmets are definitely slick, why are the Spartans wearing new helmets for a game against Akron?

It’s a game that truly doesn’t matter much at all. The Spartans are -34.5 favorites against the Zips. This game is expected to be an absolute massacre.

There’s a real chance Michigan State could be up by 30 or more by halftime. That’s how large the talent gap is between Mel Tucker’s squad and the Akron Zips. That might sound harsh, but it’s true.

Michigan State will wear new helmets against Akron. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you’re going to rock new uniforms, you should do it for a game that features plenty of hype surrounding it.

Don’t do it for an afternoon kickoff against a program that is historically terrible and you’re expected to boat race off the field.

That doesn’t make much sense at all.

It’s just too bad the Spartans didn’t save these helmets for matchups against Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State or Wisconsin. That would have been a much smarter move.