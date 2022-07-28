Mel Tucker has very lofty goals for the Michigan State Spartans.

The Spartans were one of the most surprising teams in 2021, and concluded the season with an 11-2 record and a win in the Peach Bowl.

Now, Tucker is pushing to take the next step, and that includes bringing a national title to East Lansing.

“We have very high standards of performance and have decided as a program to attack that standard every day. The goal for us every day is to win every game on our schedule, that’s our stated goal. We need to bring a championship to East Lansing. That’s what this is all about,” Tucker said when talking about expectations for the Spartans during Big Ten Media Days, per USA Today.

He also made it clear MSU’s success in 2021 doesn’t matter at all.

“Last season,11-2 for us it was just really a step in the right direction, that’s really all it was. We did some good things, but nobody cares what you did last season. We certainly don’t. We are extremely hungry, extremely hungry, we do have a chip on our shoulder and we have a lot to prove,” the head coach of the Spartans explained.

Michigan State certainly re-established themselves as a power player in the Big Ten in 2021, but that doesn’t mean it will remain that way.

Having one great season means nothing in the B1G or any other Power Five conference. If you want to be taken seriously, you have to do it year after year, and Tucker has his work cut out for him in 2022.

Kenneth Walker, who dominated for the Spartans in 2022, is now on the Seattle Seahawks, and teams don’t get better when their best player leaves! That’s just a fact.

However, MSU is certainly trending up. Through his first two seasons, Tucker has blown away expectations.

Can he continue moving the Spartans in the right direction? Time will tell, but there’s lots to be optimistic about in East Lansing.