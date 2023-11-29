Michigan State Gave Football Coach Jonathan Smith The Bag

Videos by OutKick

Jonathan Smith has officially taken over as the head football coach at Michigan State. And he’s being paid handsomely for it.

The 44-year-old inked a seven-year contract worth $52,850,000. That includes his annual base pay of $6 million and supplemental income that starts at $1.25 million his first year and increases by $100,000 annually.

He could also make up to an additional $1.96 million in performance bonuses.

The Spartans introduced Smith as their new head coach Tuesday afternoon. And with big money comes big expectations.

“You want to have expectations,” Smith said Tuesday. “We want to get this place to a spot where coach (Mark Dantonio) has gotten it. And there’s no doubt that some of the goal is the sustainability, the winning and all that.

“That takes some hard work. There’s no sugarcoating it here. We’re diving into it from day one. I’m excited about that, and I think people understand there’s some serious work to do.”

Smith replaces Mel Tucker, who MSU fired earlier this season amid a sexual harassment claim.

He joins Michigan State after six seasons at Oregon State. And at Tuesday’s news conference, Smith expressed his gratitude for his former school.

“These decisions are not easy,” Smith said. “I want to chase championships at the highest level, but at the same time create an atmosphere for my family to be special.”

Smith went 25-13 over the last three seasons and led Oregon State to an 8-4 record this fall. The Beavers earned their third-straight bowl berth this season.

Smith’s contract awaits approval by Michigan State’s Board of Trustees. They will meet on Dec. 15.

