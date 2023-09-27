Michigan State Fired Mel Tucker With Cause To Save $80 Million … But If He Was Winning, It Would’ve Been Therapy And A Suspension

Videos by OutKick

Former Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker needs counseling and is painfully unaware of his position, where he is and the times.

But he should not have been fired for cause by Michigan State on Wednesday.

Suspended, yes.

His pay dramatically cut and his contract significantly shortened, yes.

And mandatory and supervised therapy instead of lip service, yes.

The Mel Tucker era at Michigan State officially ended Wednesday with the university formally firing him for cause over alleged sexual harassment of rape survivor Brenda Tracy, an anti-rape activist and speaker.

Rape survivor and Set The Expectation speaker Brenda Tracy accused Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Tracy was raped by four men, including two Oregon State football players, in 1998, but the men were never prosecuted. Decades later, she started the non-profit “Set The Expectation” to help men end sexual violence, and she became a speaker with engagements across the country.

Mel Tucker Behaved Recklessly And Stupidly

Tucker invited Tracy to speak to his team twice since August of 2021 and a third time to be an honorary captain at Michigan State’s spring game. Tracy alleged that Tucker in April of last year commented on her buttocks, among other comments, and masturbated during a phone call with her. She also said Tucker, who is married with children, asked her if he could meet her in her hotel room.

Bad judgment and reckless behavior by Tucker, yes.

“The flimsy foundation of the university’s finding — a private relationship involving mutual flirting and one instance of phone sex — falls far short of the mark,” Tucker’s attorney Jennifer Belveal said.

Mel Tucker was one of the hottest coaches in the country less than two years ago when he led Michigan State to an 11-2 season. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan State saw it differently. Or, rather, saw an opportunity to not pay $80 million to a coach who fell to 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten in 2022. That was after an 11-2 and 7-2 mark in 2021 when he drew interest for LSU’s coaching job.

The powers at Michigan State then ridiculously updated Tucker’s contract to $95 million over 10 years through 2031. Since Michigan State is firing Tucker with cause, it will likely only be out $15 million of that contract update.

“Disappointed, but not surprised,” Tucker said Wednesday in a statement. “A cursory reading of the facts and timeline should cause any fair-minded person to conclude that other motives are at play.”

Spartans’ Athletic Director Alan Haller Made Money Decision

Yes, money. Wonder how much of that $80 million Michigan State will give Tracy for her accusations?

“Mr. Tucker’s response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the notice,” Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement Wednesday. “Instead, his 25-page response provides a litany of excuses for his inappropriate behavior while expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the notice.”

Michigan State firing Mel Tucker sets an awful precedent. And he was completely set up by a woman who tried to argue he’d engaged in nonconsensual phone sex. During a 36 minute phone call. This is all crazy. I can’t believe people fell for this bs: pic.twitter.com/oRq63l0Ukb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 19, 2023

Michigan State suspended Tucker on Sept. 10 after a USA TODAY investigative piece detailed Tracy’s sexual harassment allegations.

“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma, but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me,” she said in the story.

Terrible behavior by Tucker – a supposed leader of young men. But, fired?

One of Tracy’s “allegations” involved Tucker asking her if she would date him if he wasn’t married. That’s a hypothetical. Is that all you have?

Mel Tucker Was ‘Unprofessional And Unethical’

“It is decidedly unprofessional and unethical to flirt, make sexual comments, and masturbate while on the phone with a university vendor,” Michigan State’s statement said. “Your unconvincing rationalizations and misguided attempts to shift responsibility cannot and do not excuse your own behavior. Had you not engaged in this inappropriate and unprofessional conduct, the university would not be subject to public disrespect and ridicule regarding your actions.”

And if Michigan State had not allowed serial sexual predator Dr. Larry Nassar to thrive on campus for decades before now serving a life sentence, Michigan State may not be so paranoid about any whisper of sexual harassment. Tucker should have been more aware of that himself.

Technically and contractually, Michigan State does have grounds to fire Tucker with cause. His contract states that it could be voided if he engages in “conduct, which in the University’s reasonable judgment, would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule on the University.”

That should have read “continued” public disrespect in light of Michigan State’s embarrassment over Nassar.

“The unprofessional and unethical behavior is particularly egregious given that the Vendor (Tracy) at issue was contracted by the University for the sole purpose of educating student-athletes on, and preventing instances of, sexual misconduct,” Michigan State said. “Your admitted conduct – engaging in sexual extramarital behavior with a University vendor (employee) – rises to the level of a material breach of your contractual duty to the University to conduct yourself in a professional and ethical manner at all times.”

OK, Michigan State has the rights and grounds for a firing.

Michigan State Will Get The Loot To Hire A New Coach Now

But you know and I know, if Mel Tucker had gone 12-1 last year and reached the College Football Playoff instead of 5-7, he would still be the coach. And Michigan State would have found the language, the lawyer, and the legal spin to make you believe its coach just made a mistake.

Now, Michigan State will have a spare $80 million or so to go find an excellent new coach.

And if he starts winning, don’t give him a 10-year contract. And keep an eye on him.