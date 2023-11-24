Michigan Scandal Won’t Affect How NFL Teams View Jim Harbaugh

Videos by OutKick

The Michigan sign stealing scandal has rocked the college football world in the second half of the season, with head coach Jim Harbaugh accepting a three game suspension.

It’s up for debate how much responsibility Harbaugh bears for the elaborate scheme and Connor Stalions’ actions. But the NFL seems to have determined that it won’t amount to much if Harbaugh wants to return to coaching at the highest level.

According to Jay Glazer, his team sources are unanimous in believing that no matter what the investigation shows, he’d be welcomed back with open arms.

“All the teams I’ve talked to say regardless of what we hear in that investigation, that’s not going to affect the way we look at Jim Harbaugh if he wants to come back and coach in the NFL,” Glazer said.

Despite the seriousness of the sign stealing allegations, Glazer’s report isn’t much of a surprise considering Harbaugh’s success at Michigan.

How Long Until Jim Harbaugh Returns?

After leaving the NFL in 2014 and returning to Michigan, the Wolverines have been one of college football’s most consistently excellent programs.

2023 may be the team’s best season yet, with some advanced metric ranking systems having Michigan as the top team in the sport. Harbaugh’s consistently shown an ability to build elite defenses and finally slayed the Ohio State dragon in 2022.

Unlike most college coaches, he’s also had success in the NFL. During his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, he became the first head coach to reach three consecutive conference championships. His final season was a disappointing 8-8, but making a Super Bowl and a career 44-19 NFL coaching record makes him one of the more desirable potential coaching candidates.

That said, despite the scandal, Harbaugh could remain at Michigan as long as he wants to be there. He’s 82-25 overall and been ranked in the top-3 consistently since the start of 2021. That kind of track record buys you a lot of leeway.

But the 59-year-old may decide he’s tired of the NCAA grind or increased scrutiny. Or an NFL team looking for a proven, successful head coach (Chargers?) could make a financial offer he can’t refuse.

Given Glazer’s report, the decision clearly rests with Harbaugh, if and when he’s ready to return.