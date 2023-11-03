Another Suspicious Connor Stalions Video Surfaces, Jim Harbaugh Directly Involved

Videos by OutKick

The chaos surrounding Michigan, Connor Stalions and an alleged cheating scandal simply doesn’t stop.

The Wolverines are currently facing allegations of running an incredibly elaborate cheating scheme in order to steal signs. Stalions, the alleged mastermind, is currently suspended.

You can read an entire timeline and recap of the situation here.

Connor Stalions appears to tell Jim Harbaugh what’s coming against Michigan State.

Plenty of videos have hit the web, and some members of the OutKick audience have been performing like the CIA during the Cuban Missile Crisis breaking down footage. I received a tip (reach out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com) about a suspicious moment against Ohio State, and there’s now a second one during the Michigan State/Michigan game in 2022.

With just under three minutes left in the game and the Wolverines up 29-7, Stalions gets Harbaugh’s attention and states that “pressure” is coming.

Harbaugh was so interested in what Stalions had to say that he pulled his headphones off. You can watch the specific moment below.

Another CRAZY Connor Stalions video from the 2022 Michigan State game.



Caught on camera telling Jim Harbaugh "that's pressure" right before MSU brings edge pressure on the next play.



What excuse will Michigan fans have for this one? pic.twitter.com/BQLfbOrLqU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2023

Stalions turned out to be correct. Michigan State brought edge pressure, and Michigan ran a failed reverse.

You can watch the sequence of events unfold in the full game video below. It’s right around the 2:05:00 mark.

How will Michigan explain this clip?

There are a couple interesting points to make here. First, Jim Harbaugh released a statement completely denying any knowledge of the alleged cheating scheme.

“”I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” said when word broke in October.

Perhaps that’s true. Perhaps that’s not. What we do now know for sure is that Harbaugh absolutely was communicating with Stalions during at least one game. Not communicating through other coaches. Stalions clearly speaks to the Michigan head coach and appears to call out “pressure.”

Why is the head coach of a national brand getting advice from a recruiting analyst? Pretty odd. I’ve reached out to Michigan, and will update with any follow-up information the program might send.

Another suspicious Connor Stalions video surfaces. Was Michigan cheating? (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Second, analysts aren’t supposed to do any coaching during games or practices. Does this qualify as coaching? Stalions is clearly relaying information to help Harbaugh? It’s likely a gray area, but again, something that needs to be clarified. As Michigan even explained why a low level analyst had so much incredible access to coaches and coordinators? So far, the answer is no.

I would be blowing up the Big Ten offices with questions if I was a rival coach or school official, which is exactly what reportedly happened earlier in the week.

We’ll see if Michigan gets back to OutKick with an explanation for this interaction, but the university has been consistent in not wanting to say anything. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them, and send me your thoughts and tips to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.