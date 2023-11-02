Big Ten Coaches Rally To Force Big Ten To Immediately Punish Michigan: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Big Ten coaches reportedly are putting extreme pressure on the Big Ten to punish the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh are facing a massive cheating scandal after allegations the program ran an incredibly elaborate sign stealing scandal. Alleged pointman Connor Stalions is currently suspended as the investigation unfolds.

The Wolverines are accused of violating NCAA rules to film signs of Big Ten opponents and potential CFP teams. Many believe Stalions also wore CMU gear on the sideline of the Chippewas/Michigan State game to open the season.

The scandal is truly unlike anything fans have seen in years, and B1G teams want the conference to do something.

Will the Big Ten move to punish Michigan?

There’s absolutely no shot the NCAA investigation is wrapped up before the season ends, and Michigan could appeal and drag it out to make sure any potential playoff path remains unblocked.

However, the Big Ten has the authority to immediately do something, and that’s what coaches are demanding happens, according to ESPN.

Pete Thamel reported the “vast majority of the Big Ten coaches expressed their frustrations with the ongoing signal-stealing investigation at Michigan in a video call with commissioner Tony Petitti on Wednesday.”

Big Ten coaches demand Michigan be punished. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The call, which Jim Harbaugh was on for the regular business portion of, last 60 minutes without the Michigan coach and coaches “encouraged Petitti to take action against Michigan in a call that was described as both intense and emotional.”

“Collectively, the coaches want the Big Ten to act — right now. What are we waiting on? We know what happened,” an unnamed source told Thamel.

The message appears to be simple: Big Ten coaches believe Michigan has violated the rules and the conference needs to act immediately.

Pressure remains on Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

This move shouldn’t surprise anyone paying attention. There’s been a flood of reporting that multiple teams knew what Michigan was doing and more or less built mountains of evidence.

Michigan’s operation became so compromised that multiple people reached out to TCU ahead of the playoff matchup. TCU responded by turning the team’s original signals into dummy signals and making new ones. It worked because the Horned Frogs won the CFP semi-finals matchup, despite being underdogs.

Now, the conference is rallying against the Wolverines amid the belief the school successfully pulled off a massive cheating operation for at least the past couple seasons.

The question now is whether or not Michigan will actually act? Michigan is undefeated and currently ranked third in the country. Would the Big Ten really derail the season while the Wolverines have a real chance to win the national title?

Will the Big Ten punish Michigan? (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That’s a question for Tony Petitti, but clearly, other Big Ten coaches want him to act. It’s hard to blame them if Michigan is guilty of the accusations. However, asking for punishment and actually getting it are two very different things. Let me know what you think should happen at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates.