New Memo Released On Michigan Assistant Coach Matt Weiss’ Firing Over Alleged Computer Violations

More details have been released on the firing of Wolverines coaching assistant Matt Weiss after his abrupt dismissal in January amid a “computer access crime” probe.

A university memo unveiled Monday detailed that Weiss was fired on Jan. 20 after failing to attend a meeting on Jan. 19 regarding allegations of inappropriate access to computer accounts within Schembechler Hall.

Weiss’ Sketchy Activity Leads To Dismissal

According to Michigan’s memo, the probe had investigated computer access violations that infringed on the University of Michigan’s Standard Practice Guide (SPG) policies.

The investigation alleges that Weiss accessed computer accounts at Schembechler, where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh happens to work, in December. No specifics have been provided on which accounts he accessed or the content involved in the violation.

Michigan’s Executive Associate Athletic Director Doug Gnodtke sent the following to Weiss on Jan. 20:

“Because you did not attend this meeting and offer any additional information, we are making our decision based on the evidence that we have.

“Based on the evidence it appears that you have inappropriately accessed the computer accounts of other individuals in violation of SPG 601.07. As a result, your appointment has been terminated with cause.”

On Jan. 10, Weiss’ home in Ann Arbor was searched as part of the investigation. At first, Weiss was placed on administrative leave following the announcement of the probe on Jan. 17 but was fired days later.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement on Weiss’ dismissal.

“After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss,” Manuel stated. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Weiss served as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Michigan for two seasons. The Wolverines went 25-3 in that span. He previously spent 12 years with the Baltimore Ravens in various roles.