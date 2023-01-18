Michigan Football Coordinator Placed On Leave Over Possible ‘Computer Crimes’

Michigan football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, 39, has been placed on paid leave by the university as the school’s police department investigates Weiss for “computer access crimes,” according to The Detroit News.

Weiss Under Serious Probe

Weiss’ home in Ann Arbor was reportedly searched on Jan. 10 related to the computer crimes, which were also traced back to UM’s Schembechler Hall and estimated to have occurred in December.

Schembechler Hall serves as the workplace of Michigan’s coaching staff, including head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Neighboring eyewitnesses reported that several unmarked vehicles arrived last week at Weiss’ residence.

“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during Dec. 21 through the 23rd of 2022,” University of Michigan Police Chief Crystal James said. “Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share.”

Weiss released a statement shortly after news of the investigation went public.

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” Weiss stated. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

Dave Ablauf, a spokesman on behalf of Michigan, confirmed Tuesday that Weiss has officially been placed on leave amid the probe.

Weiss has been with the program for two seasons after spending 12 years with the Baltimore Ravens in various roles. The Wolverines have gone 25-3 in that stretch.

Nearly two weeks ago, the NCAA hit Michigan with a Notice of Allegations due to COVID dead period recruiting violations. The notice included four Level II violations and one Level I allegation against Jim Harbaugh.

