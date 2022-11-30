Michigan Is A Stunningly Large Favorite Against Purdue

Michigan is expected to absolutely annihilate Purdue in the Big Ten title game.

The Wolverines and Boilermakers will meet Saturday in Indianapolis to play for the B1G title, and the line is holding steady at -16.5 in favor of Jim Harbaugh’s team on DraftKings.

Yes, Michigan is favored by multiple touchdowns against Jeff Brohm’s Boilermakers. It’s incredibly rare to see large spreads in conference title games, but oddsmakers don’t expect the Boilermakers to hang around at all.

Should Purdue fans feel insulted by being such underdogs against Michigan?

To be clear, Michigan is a great football team. After dismantling Ohio State, the Wolverines might have a case to be the top-ranked team in America.

Jim Harbaugh has an absolute machine in Ann Arbor, and no team outside of the top 10 should feel insulted about being a substantial underdog against the Wolverines.

Michigan is favored to crush Purdue. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan has some dogs. That’s just a fact, and Purdue simply does not. Purdue has some nice players – mostly Aidan O’Connell – but the Boilermakers aren’t stacked with NFL talent.

Aidan O’Connell’s status is up in the air.

One of the major issues impacting the line is whether or not O’Connell will suit up and play Saturday. O’Connell is dealing with the death of his brother, and while he’s expected to play, it’s not been confirmed at this point in time.

Obviously, nobody could blame O’Connell if he sat out the game during this incredibly tough time for his family.

If that happens, Michigan could win by 30.

Will Aidan O’Connell play against Michigan? He’s dealing with the death of his brother. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

As shocking as a -16.5 spread might be for Michigan fans and bettors in general, it still might be the play. It’s hard to imagine this game is close. Right now, I’d roll with the Wolverines.